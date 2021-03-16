Long Beach, CA, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreeConferenceCall.com, one of the most recognized conferencing and collaboration brands in the world, announces the release of Virtual Backgrounds.

Users can now take their conferencing anywhere they imagine using preloaded digital backgrounds or backgrounds they upload. This feature is available to users that subscribe to FreeConferenceCall.com’s Pay What You Can.

“We created Virtual Backgrounds for both businesses and private users.” said David Erickson, CEO of FreeConferenceCall.com “It’s perfect for when you’re working remotely, working in places with busy backgrounds, or when you just want to have fun.”

Virtual Backgrounds are an exciting, fun way to communicate online. This feature lets users replace their in-person background with a digital background. Virtual backgrounds can also work in professional settings to hide backgrounds or add branding to meetings with customers or partners.

The technology powering FreeConferenceCall.com’s Virtual Backgrounds identifies the speaker(s) during a video conference and renders a background that appears behind the user(s).

How To Enable Virtual Backgrounds

After updating or downloading the latest version of the desktop app, users can enable virtual backgrounds during any video conference.

To enable Virtual Backgrounds, follow these instructions:

Join your conference normally and enable your video feed With your video feed active, click the arrow beside the “Video” button Select “Choose Your Virtual Background” Choose a Virtual Background or upload one Once selected, click on the “X” in the upper right corner to save changes

After following these steps, your Virtual Background on FreeConferenceCall.com will appear for all participants.

About FreeConferenceCall.com

FreeConferenceCall.com is the most recognized conferencing brand in the world with users in more than 800,000 businesses, including nearly all Fortune 500 companies.

Unlimited-use service offerings include high-quality HD audio conferencing, screen sharing, video conferencing, audio and visual recording, customized greetings, security features, desktop scheduling, and mobile applications. Users that sign up with FreeConferenceCall.com and use the service contribute to the brand’s mission to help people all over the world access free global communication software and tools. FreeConferenceCall.com operates on a Pay-What-You-Can model, giving away free conferencing tools and asking users to contribute what they feel is fair for the services they receive.

FreeConferenceCall.com was founded by David Erickson in 2001 and is based in Long Beach, Calif.

Attachments

Resty Grey FreeConferenceCall.com 562-437-1411 x2728 rgrey@freeconferencecall.com