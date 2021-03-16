Partnership provides immediate opportunities for high quality dehumidification to CEA customers

Boulder, Colorado, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA) and Anden, two leaders in controlled environment agriculture environments (CEA), today announced a new partnership designed to grow and enhance both companies’ abilities to deliver world-class dehumidification to the industry.

Surna is a pioneer in the industry with a deep understanding of every aspect of cultivation facility design, not just the HVACD and systems in which they specialize, allowing them to lend support from pre-design budgeting through facility commissioning and at every step in between. Anden is a leader in the industry, leveraging the power of innovative, purpose-built dehumidification equipment.

“We are excited to partner with Anden,” said Tony McDonald, Surna’s Chairman and CEO. “It’s clear that customers in the CEA space are looking for high performance, affordable dehumidification for their facilities to thrive. With Anden, we’re providing our customers with the reliability and quality they require for their dehumidification needs no matter the size of the facility.”

“We are looking forward to partnering with Surna,” said Sean McCarthy, Anden’s General Manager. “Surna is a leader in the industry and their unique and flexible approach to designing cultivation spaces is impressive. Their mission in creating effective and efficient grow rooms aligns with our goal of manufacturing efficient equipment Built for Grow. The Anden team is so excited to start working with Surna and we look forward to our future partnership and upcoming opportunities.”

About Surna Inc.

Surna Inc. ( www.surna.com ) designs, engineers and sells cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture including: (i) liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems, (ii) air handling equipment and systems, (iii) a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems, and (iv) automation and control devices, systems and technologies used for environmental, lighting and climate control. Our customers include commercial growers in the U.S. and Canada as well as other international locations, including those growers building new facilities and those expanding or retrofitting existing facilities. Currently, our revenue stream is derived primarily from supplying our products, services and technologies to commercial indoor and hybrid sealed greenhouse facilities ranging from several thousand to more than 100,000 square feet.

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, we leverage our experience in this space to bring value-added climate control solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy the evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements.

Learn more at Surna Controlled Climate Systems.

About Anden

Anden is designed and built for professional cultivation with components proven to perform in the extreme conditions of a grow room environment. With a complete lineup of grow-optimized dehumidifiers at capacities up to 710 pints per day, humidifiers, and precision controls, Anden has the environmental control solution for any size facility to achieve desired humidity balance and maximum growth potential. From design and delivery to installation, setup, and service, the Anden team is committed to the cultivator and here to help every step of the way.

Learn more at www.anden.com .