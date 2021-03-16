HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 16 March 2021 at 3:30 p.m.

HONKARAKENNE OYJ - MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS – SAARELAINEN, MARKO

Honkarakenne Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Saarelainen, Marko

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Honkarakenne Oyj

LEI: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629_20210315105536_5

Transaction date: 2021-03-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900104

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 972 Unit price: 7.78 EUR

(2): Volume: 950 Unit price: 7.78 EUR

(3): Volume: 95 Unit price: 7.78 EUR

(4): Volume: 101 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(5): Volume: 2 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(6): Volume: 13 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(7): Volume: 127 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(8): Volume: 500 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(9): Volume: 6 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(10): Volume: 95 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(11): Volume: 560 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(12): Volume: 664 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(13): Volume: 1 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(14): Volume: 25 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(15): Volume: 25 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(16): Volume: 43 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(17): Volume: 11 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(18): Volume: 61 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(19): Volume: 6 Unit price: 7.84 EUR

(20): Volume: 180 Unit price: 7.84 EUR

(21): Volume: 548 Unit price: 7.84 EUR

(22): Volume: 10 Unit price: 7.84 EUR

(23): Volume: 115 Unit price: 7.84 EUR

(24): Volume: 5 Unit price: 7.84 EUR

(25): Volume: 700 Unit price: 7.84 EUR

(26): Volume: 70 Unit price: 7.84 EUR

(27): Volume: 402 Unit price: 7.84 EUR

(28): Volume: 89 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(29): Volume: 94 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(30): Volume: 245 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(31): Volume: 126 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(32): Volume: 374 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(33): Volume: 26 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(34): Volume: 28 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(35): Volume: 27 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(36): Volume: 24 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(37): Volume: 25 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(38): Volume: 28 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(39): Volume: 34 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(40): Volume: 172 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(41): Volume: 144 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(42): Volume: 44 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(43): Volume: 187 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(44): Volume: 18 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(45): Volume: 81 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(46): Volume: 9 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(47): Volume: 203 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(48): Volume: 100 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(49): Volume: 19 Unit price: 7.88 EUR

(50): Volume: 90 Unit price: 7.88 EUR

(51): Volume: 12 Unit price: 7.90 EUR

(52): Volume: 1 Unit price: 7.90 EUR

(53): Volume: 150 Unit price: 7.88 EUR

(54): Volume: 424 Unit price: 7.88 EUR

(55): Volume: 432 Unit price: 7.88 EUR

(56): Volume: 20 Unit price: 7.88 EUR

(57): Volume: 487 Unit price: 7.88 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(57): Volume: 10,000 Volume weighted average price: 7.83244 EUR

Transaction date: 2021-03-10

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900104

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 25 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(2): Volume: 700 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(3): Volume: 207 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(4): Volume: 50 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(5): Volume: 150 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(6): Volume: 10 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(7): Volume: 22 Unit price: 7.80 EUR

(8): Volume: 147 Unit price: 7.80 EUR

(9): Volume: 100 Unit price: 7.80 EUR

(10): Volume: 653 Unit price: 7.80 EUR

(11): Volume: 230 Unit price: 7.80 EUR

(12): Volume: 192 Unit price: 7.80 EUR

(13): Volume: 64 Unit price: 7.80 EUR

(14): Volume: 1 Unit price: 7.78 EUR

(15): Volume: 100 Unit price: 7.78 EUR

(16): Volume: 200 Unit price: 7.78 EUR

(17): Volume: 50 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(18): Volume: 2 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(19): Volume: 188 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(20): Volume: 119 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(21): Volume: 100 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(22): Volume: 10 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(23): Volume: 130 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(24): Volume: 26 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(25): Volume: 2,800 Unit price: 7.78 EUR

(26): Volume: 300 Unit price: 7.72 EUR

(27): Volume: 1 Unit price: 7.72 EUR

(28): Volume: 816 Unit price: 7.72 EUR

(29): Volume: 33 Unit price: 7.72 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(29): Volume: 7,426 Volume weighted average price: 7.78626 EUR

Transaction date: 2021-03-11

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900104

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 72 Unit price: 7.54 EUR

(2): Volume: 145 Unit price: 7.54 EUR

(3): Volume: 41 Unit price: 7.54 EUR

(4): Volume: 79 Unit price: 7.54 EUR

(5): Volume: 1,163 Unit price: 7.54 EUR

(6): Volume: 270 Unit price: 7.56 EUR

(7): Volume: 136 Unit price: 7.56 EUR

(8): Volume: 20 Unit price: 7.54 EUR

(9): Volume: 18 Unit price: 7.54 EUR

(10): Volume: 263 Unit price: 7.54 EUR

(11): Volume: 10 Unit price: 7.56 EUR

(12): Volume: 938 Unit price: 7.56 EUR

(13): Volume: 90 Unit price: 7.58 EUR

(14): Volume: 35 Unit price: 7.60 EUR

(15): Volume: 27 Unit price: 7.60 EUR

(16): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 7.59 EUR

(17): Volume: 13 Unit price: 7.56 EUR

(18): Volume: 500 Unit price: 7.56 EUR

(19): Volume: 987 Unit price: 7.56 EUR

(20): Volume: 200 Unit price: 7.56 EUR

(21): Volume: 269 Unit price: 7.56 EUR

(22): Volume: 70 Unit price: 7.52 EUR

(23): Volume: 150 Unit price: 7.50 EUR

(24): Volume: 20 Unit price: 7.50 EUR

(25): Volume: 250 Unit price: 7.50 EUR

(26): Volume: 200 Unit price: 7.50 EUR

(27): Volume: 10 Unit price: 7.50 EUR

(28): Volume: 135 Unit price: 7.40 EUR

(29): Volume: 700 Unit price: 7.40 EUR

(30): Volume: 266 Unit price: 7.34 EUR

(31): Volume: 5 Unit price: 7.38 EUR

(32): Volume: 13 Unit price: 7.34 EUR

(33): Volume: 110 Unit price: 7.34 EUR

(34): Volume: 75 Unit price: 7.36 EUR

(35): Volume: 276 Unit price: 7.30 EUR

(36): Volume: 499 Unit price: 7.30 EUR

(37): Volume: 25 Unit price: 7.36 EUR

(38): Volume: 1 Unit price: 7.30 EUR

(39): Volume: 1 Unit price: 7.30 EUR

(40): Volume: 160 Unit price: 7.30 EUR

(41): Volume: 54 Unit price: 7.30 EUR

(42): Volume: 166 Unit price: 7.30 EUR

(43): Volume: 5 Unit price: 7.34 EUR

(44): Volume: 230 Unit price: 7.30 EUR

(45): Volume: 50 Unit price: 7.30 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(45): Volume: 9,747 Volume weighted average price: 7.49258 EUR

Transaction date: 2021-03-12

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900104

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 202 Unit price: 7.20 EUR

(2): Volume: 151 Unit price: 7.20 EUR

(3): Volume: 114 Unit price: 7.20 EUR

(4): Volume: 250 Unit price: 7.26 EUR

(5): Volume: 650 Unit price: 7.20 EUR

(6): Volume: 1,209 Unit price: 7.18 EUR

(7): Volume: 115 Unit price: 7.18 EUR

(8): Volume: 500 Unit price: 7.20 EUR

(9): Volume: 40 Unit price: 7.20 EUR

(10): Volume: 136 Unit price: 7.20 EUR

(11): Volume: 156 Unit price: 7.18 EUR

(12): Volume: 770 Unit price: 7.16 EUR

(13): Volume: 730 Unit price: 7.16 EUR

(14): Volume: 30 Unit price: 7.16 EUR

(15): Volume: 21 Unit price: 7.16 EUR

(16): Volume: 250 Unit price: 7.22 EUR

(17): Volume: 1,300 Unit price: 7.25 EUR

(18): Volume: 48 Unit price: 7.27 EUR

(19): Volume: 386 Unit price: 7.26 EUR

(20): Volume: 15 Unit price: 7.28 EUR

(21): Volume: 224 Unit price: 7.26 EUR

(22): Volume: 69 Unit price: 7.26 EUR

(23): Volume: 2,104 Unit price: 7.20 EUR

(24): Volume: 448 Unit price: 7.20 EUR

(25): Volume: 13 Unit price: 7.18 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(25): Volume: 9,931 Volume weighted average price: 7.20387 EUR



HONKARAKENNE OYJ

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com

