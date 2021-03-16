Achieving key milestones further solidifies its position as the healthcare industry’s leading provider of data and analytics for social determinants of health



﻿Minneapolis, MN, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Carrot Health , a leading provider of healthcare solutions powered by consumer and claims data, announced today that the Carrot MarketView® platform has now delivered individual-level social determinants of health (SDoH) scores for more than 25 million managed lives.

Carrot Health’s robust integrated dataset — the first and largest in healthcare — now encompasses more than 400 million claims/encounter records. Carrot MarketView aggregates more than 80 data sources to provide the nation’s leading health plans, including four of the top 10 plans, with insights into how best to engage members and manage their health, as well as to identify and drive growth opportunities.

“These milestones demonstrate the value health plans and other healthcare organizations can realize from actionable insights culled from robust consumer and SDoH data, particularly as it pertains to designing the most effective strategies for identifying and closing gaps in care, improving outcomes and lowering costs,” said Kurt Waltenbaugh, CEO of Carrot Health. “Carrot Health has spent the past eight years amassing the industry’s most robust database of individual-level consumer and clinical information and demonstrating MarketView’s scalability and power to provide payers and providers with key data analytics and a comprehensive member view to accelerate customer acquisition, measure and monitor patient/member population risk, and expand market share.”

The Carrot MarketView platform harnesses clinical, social, economic, behavioral, and environmental data to deliver insights for growth, health, and quality, providing health plans with a 360-degree view of their members. Carrot Health is the only vendor delivering consumer insights, at scale, for every adult in the United States, along with individual-level SDoH scoring and monitoring, for the healthcare industry. Carrot Health’s data include up to 5,000 individually identified variables, including consumer lifestyle and behavior, geocoding, and survey data.

Carrot Health also offers the Carrot Social Risk Grouper® (SRG) to help predict the likelihood of an individual having an adverse health outcome due to SDoH. Scores, which can be generated for every individual in the U.S., are based on consumer data, primary surveys, research, and Carrot Health’s proprietary consumer and health database. Specific SRG inputs include consumer data variables, ICD-10 Z-codes, independent survey results, peer-reviewed studies, healthcare claims, clinical information, and other proprietary data.

Carrot Health believes in enabling a future with no barriers to better health, for everyone. We believe that shining the bright light of data onto our disparities will help us, all working together, to improve health. We provide consumer insights for each and every individual person in the United States to engage patients and members, close gaps in care, and optimize performance for healthcare payers and provider systems. The Carrot MarketView® software platform incorporates social, behavioral, environmental, and economic barriers to health data to deliver a 360-degree view of the consumer, providing actionable insights to inform Growth, Health, and Quality.

