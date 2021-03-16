New York, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Structural Adhesives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033017/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.
Abstract:
- Global Structural Adhesives Market to Reach $21.3 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Structural Adhesives estimated at US$14.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Water-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$10.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solvent-based segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
- The Structural Adhesives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
- Other Technologies Segment to Record 5% CAGR
- In the global Other Technologies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033017/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Structural Adhesives Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Adhesives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Water-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Water-based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Water-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Solvent-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Solvent-based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Solvent-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Building &
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Construction
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Aerospace by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Wind Energy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Wind Energy by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Wind Energy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Rail by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Rail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Rail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Marine by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Marine by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Epoxy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Epoxy by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Epoxy by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Polyurethane by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Acrylic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Methyl
Methacrylate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Methyl Methacrylate by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Methyl Methacrylate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Cyanoacrylate by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for Cyanoacrylate by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Cyanoacrylate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Resin Types
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: World Historic Review for Other Resin Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Resin Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Adhesives by Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: USA Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by
Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Adhesives by Application - Building & Construction, Automotive,
Aerospace, Wind Energy, Rail, Marine and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: USA Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by
Application - Building & Construction, Automotive, Aerospace,
Wind Energy, Rail, Marine and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Wind Energy, Rail,
Marine and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: USA Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Adhesives by Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Methyl
Methacrylate, Cyanoacrylate and Other Resin Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: USA Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by Resin
Type - Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Methyl Methacrylate,
Cyanoacrylate and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: USA 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,
Polyurethane, Acrylic, Methyl Methacrylate, Cyanoacrylate and
Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Adhesives by Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by
Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Adhesives by Application - Building & Construction, Automotive,
Aerospace, Wind Energy, Rail, Marine and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by
Application - Building & Construction, Automotive, Aerospace,
Wind Energy, Rail, Marine and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building & Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Wind Energy,
Rail, Marine and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 67: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Adhesives by Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Methyl
Methacrylate, Cyanoacrylate and Other Resin Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Canada Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by
Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Methyl Methacrylate,
Cyanoacrylate and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives
by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,
Polyurethane, Acrylic, Methyl Methacrylate, Cyanoacrylate and
Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Adhesives by Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by
Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Adhesives by Application - Building & Construction, Automotive,
Aerospace, Wind Energy, Rail, Marine and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by
Application - Building & Construction, Automotive, Aerospace,
Wind Energy, Rail, Marine and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Wind Energy, Rail,
Marine and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Adhesives by Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Methyl
Methacrylate, Cyanoacrylate and Other Resin Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by
Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Methyl Methacrylate,
Cyanoacrylate and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,
Polyurethane, Acrylic, Methyl Methacrylate, Cyanoacrylate and
Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Adhesives by Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: China Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by
Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: China Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Adhesives by Application - Building & Construction, Automotive,
Aerospace, Wind Energy, Rail, Marine and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: China Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by
Application - Building & Construction, Automotive, Aerospace,
Wind Energy, Rail, Marine and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: China 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Wind Energy, Rail,
Marine and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: China Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Adhesives by Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Methyl
Methacrylate, Cyanoacrylate and Other Resin Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: China Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by
Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Methyl Methacrylate,
Cyanoacrylate and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: China 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,
Polyurethane, Acrylic, Methyl Methacrylate, Cyanoacrylate and
Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Adhesives by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Adhesives by Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by
Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Adhesives by Application - Building & Construction, Automotive,
Aerospace, Wind Energy, Rail, Marine and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by
Application - Building & Construction, Automotive, Aerospace,
Wind Energy, Rail, Marine and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building & Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Wind Energy,
Rail, Marine and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 97: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Adhesives by Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Methyl
Methacrylate, Cyanoacrylate and Other Resin Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Europe Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by
Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Methyl Methacrylate,
Cyanoacrylate and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives
by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,
Polyurethane, Acrylic, Methyl Methacrylate, Cyanoacrylate and
Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Adhesives by Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: France Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by
Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: France Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Adhesives by Application - Building & Construction, Automotive,
Aerospace, Wind Energy, Rail, Marine and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: France Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by
Application - Building & Construction, Automotive, Aerospace,
Wind Energy, Rail, Marine and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: France 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building & Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Wind Energy,
Rail, Marine and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 106: France Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Adhesives by Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Methyl
Methacrylate, Cyanoacrylate and Other Resin Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: France Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by
Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Methyl Methacrylate,
Cyanoacrylate and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: France 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives
by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,
Polyurethane, Acrylic, Methyl Methacrylate, Cyanoacrylate and
Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 109: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Adhesives by Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by
Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Adhesives by Application - Building & Construction, Automotive,
Aerospace, Wind Energy, Rail, Marine and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Germany Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by
Application - Building & Construction, Automotive, Aerospace,
Wind Energy, Rail, Marine and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building & Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Wind Energy,
Rail, Marine and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 115: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Adhesives by Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Methyl
Methacrylate, Cyanoacrylate and Other Resin Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Germany Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by
Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Methyl Methacrylate,
Cyanoacrylate and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives
by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,
Polyurethane, Acrylic, Methyl Methacrylate, Cyanoacrylate and
Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 118: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Adhesives by Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Italy Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by
Technology - Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water-based, Solvent-based and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Adhesives by Application - Building & Construction, Automotive,
Aerospace, Wind Energy, Rail, Marine and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Italy Historic Review for Structural Adhesives by
Application - Building & Construction, Automotive, Aerospace,
Wind Energy, Rail, Marine and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Structural Adhesives
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building & Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Wind Energy,
Rail, Marine and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 124: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Structural
Adhesives by Resin Type - Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Methyl
Methacrylate, Cyanoacrylate and Other Resin Types - Independent
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033017/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: