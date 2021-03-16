CALGARY, Alberta, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV:SUGR, SUGR.WT, SUGR.WS, SUGR.DB) ("Sugarbud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously-announced bought-deal public offering (the “Offering”) pursuant to which the Company issued 76,670,500 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.06 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $4,600,230, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option.



The Offering was led by Mackie Research Capital Corporation as the sole underwriter and sole bookrunner (the “Underwriter”).

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for additional processing and production equipment purchases, facility upgrades, further new product development, working capital and general corporate purposes, including the national launch of Sugarbud’s expanded portfolio of Cannabis 2.0 products.

"We are very pleased with the result of this bought-deal public offering and view the outcome as yet another strong vote of confidence in the combined leadership of our management team, our focused business model, our execution to date and our prospects for success moving forward. Sugarbud remains very focused on revenue creation and this latest financing will provide the Company with additional valuable resources to accelerate our growth plans," stated Sugarbud's Chief Executive Officer, John Kondrosky.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.08 at any time until March 16, 2024.

The Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

In consideration for the services provided by the Underwriter, the Company issued 5,366,935 non-transferrable warrants to the Underwriter, each such warrant entitling the Underwriter to purchase one Unit at a price of $0.06 at any time until March 16, 2024.

About Sugarbud

Sugarbud is an Alberta-based, consumer-driven boutique craft cannabis company focused on the cultivation and production of superior, select-batch, craft cannabis products. Our vision and mission are to become a trusted and well-respected consumer brand renowned for providing exceptional high-quality craft cannabis products to legal markets by delighting the most discerning of cannabis consumers.

The Sugarbud Craft Cannabis Collection offers consumers "Hand-Crafted Cannabis for a New Era". The Company is proudly Albertan and is proud to share Western Canada's long tradition of exceptional craft cannabis with the most discerning of enthusiasts. Sugarbud strives to define the intersection of product craftsmanship, quality, and value for consumers in the Canadian craft cannabis space.

John Kondrosky

Chief Executive Officer

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.

Phone: (604) 499-7847

E-mail: johnk@sugarbud.ca



Investor Relations Contact

Chris Moulson

Chief Financial Officer

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.

Tel: (778) 388-8700

E-mail: chrism@sugarbud.ca

Websites:

http://www.sugarbud.ca/

Address: Suite 620, 634 - 6th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 0S4

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains statements concerning: the use of proceeds from the Offering; the listing of the Warrants; and the business plan of the Company, generally, including revenue creation and growth plans. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: currently contemplated expansion and development plans may cease or otherwise change; production of cannabis may be lower than expected; demand for Sugarbud's products may be lower than anticipated; intense competition, including from illicit sources; uncertainty and continued evolution of markets; sensitivity of end-customers to increased sales taxes and economic conditions; departure of key management personnel or inability to attract and retain talent; actions and initiatives of federal and provincial governments and changes to government actions, initiatives and policies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; government regulations, including future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical and recreational marijuana; construction delays; risks inherent in the agricultural business; competition from other industry participants. In addition, the Company cautions that current global uncertainty with respect to the spread of the COVID-19 virus and its effect on the broader global economy may have a significant negative effect on the Company. Except as required by applicable laws, Sugarbud does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.