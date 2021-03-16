ATLANTA, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, has released a new report, “CFO Decision Making: Integrating Executive Benefits into Employee Engagement.” The report, already distributed to more than 3,000 top US executives, looks at how the past year is forcing Chief Financial Officers, compensation committees and other corporate decisionmakers to view their existing executive benefits and compensation offerings through a new lens.



“Organizations recognize that their current executive benefit plans weren’t designed for a year like 2020,” said Kristine Kopsiaftis Lampert, Fulcrum Partners Senior VP Retirement (Delray Beach, Florida). “The world has changed significantly in the past year. CFOs are taking a hard look at these differences and determining what steps they should now be taking, which for most includes the need to reassess their organization’s executive benefit plans.”

Nonqualified deferred compensation (NQDC) plans position plan participants to defer compensation on a pre-tax basis above and beyond the limits of qualified plans, such as 401(k), IRAs or 403(b) plans. Without the opportunity to save and schedule retirement payouts strategically through a well-designed NQDC plan, the cap on qualified plan savings means highly compensated employees can face a significant gap in their social security plus qualified plan benefits compared with their pre-retirement annual earnings.

Monte Harrick, Fulcrum Partners Senior VP Retirement, (Los Angeles) said, “Top-tier decision makers recognize that as a corporate culture changes, the relationship between the organization and the key talent the organization relies on for success must change accordingly. Funding options, technology and corporate landscapes are all very different now than they have been in the past. Yet, even in the face of an unpredictable post pandemic economic climate, deferred comp plans stabilize companies by stabilizing employees.”

The report, “CFO Decision Making: Integrating Executive Benefits into Employee Engagement” is available at (CFO Decision Making). To find out more about deferred compensation as a strategy for organizations and executives, follow Deferred Compensation News. You may also contact any member of the Fulcrum Partners team at fulcrumpartnersllc.com/fulcrum-partners-team to learn more about NQDC plans and other effective deferred comp solutions.

Fulcrum Partners (fulcrumpartnersllc.com). With a team of experienced industry professionals who serve with diverse skill sets, targeted experience and in-depth expertise in executive compensation and benefits consulting, the financial professionals at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, focus on an integrated approach to the design, financing and plan administration of executive benefits programs. Originally founded in 2007, today the company is part of the OneDigital advisory firm and has executive benefits advisory offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston and Bluffton, South Carolina; Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah and Washington D.C.

OneDigital is a leading strategic advisory firm in the U.S. and has consistently led from the front as a workplace ally for 20 years. OneDigital’s ability to converge health, wealth and human resources into a hub of services and business guidance has empowered companies to create workplaces that attract and retain talent while fueling innovation and company growth. As employee healthcare, wellness and workplace benefits continue to shift, companies of all sizes have relied on OneDigital’s advisory teams for counsel and its adjacent services, including employee benefits, holistic HR services, retirement and wealth management, employee wellbeing and pharmacy consulting. Headquartered in Atlanta, OneDigital's more than 100 offices and 2,400+ business strategists serve the needs of over 60,000 employers across the nation.

OneDigital has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of America’s fastest-growing companies every year since 2007, one of only 11 companies to do so. Currently listed as 18th on Business Insurance’s list of 100 Largest U.S. Brokers, OneDigital’s deep analytic abilities and experienced advisors deliver insights that reduce business risk and improve plan design and performance. For more information, visit www.onedigital.com. Investment advice offered through OneDigital Investment Advisors, an SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of OneDigital.

