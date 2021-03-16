New York, NY, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York City Regional Center (“NYCRC”) is pleased to announce the full repayment of its sixth EB-5 loan. This repayment brings the total amount of loan proceeds repaid in its offerings to $497.5 million. The NYCRC previously announced that over 5,000 individuals (EB-5 investors and family members) participating in its offerings have achieved permanent residency in the United States. A total of 1,797 I-829 petition approvals in NYCRC offerings to date have enabled 5,230 individuals to secure permanent green cards.
“We are proud to announce the sixth loan repayment,” said Paul Levinsohn, NYCRC Managing Principal. “We thank these borrowers for their efforts and the respect they’ve shown the EB-5 investors.”
The NYCRC was approved by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services in 2008 to secure foreign investment for real estate and infrastructure projects under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. Congress created the EB-5 program to stimulate economic development through foreign investment. The program’s mandate is to use foreign investment to spur job creation while simultaneously affording eligible foreign investors the opportunity to become lawful permanent residents of the United States. The NYCRC was the first EB-5 regional center approved in New York City.
Over the past 12 years, NYCRC-managed funds have put over $1.5 billion of EB-5 capital to work across a broad spectrum of infrastructure and real estate projects in New York City. Much of this capital has been invested in underserved areas in need of long-term economic growth. Examples include:
The NYCRC announced the completion of project construction in 19 of its offerings to date. These completed projects successfully utilized NYCRC EB-5 financing to assist in the construction of over 3.8 million square feet of new development and renovation as well as infrastructure upgrades. Examples of completed projects utilizing EB-5 capital from NYCRC-managed funds include the following:
The United States Department of Treasury has made three separate awards totaling $115 million in New Market Tax Credit allocations to a NYCRC-managed entity. To receive this allocation, the NYCRC was required to demonstrate a mission and long-term track record of investment in low-income communities.
