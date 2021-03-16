ONTARIO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodness Me! one of Ontario’s premiere natural food markets, announces they are adding Noah’s Natural Foods into their growing family of now, thirteen stores.



Noah’s Natural Foods was founded in 1980 (as was Goodness Me!) and has grown to become a health food destination for the local community, offering a selection of quality supplements, personal care, and natural grocery products.



With similar founding roots and a shared passion for healthy living, Goodness Me! anticipates learning from the Noah’s Natural Foods team and embracing them into the family. In making the announcement, Goodness Me! CEO Bruce Beacham said “We enthusiastically welcome Noah’s to the Goodness Me! family and look forward to this tremendous learning opportunity, as we offer customers healthy and delicious products in urban Toronto.”

Beacham added “We look forward to expanding the current offering in these four locations to include fresh organic produce, humanely-raised meat, organic & local dairy, healthy prepared foods, and grab & go family meals. Renovating and rebranding the four stores under the Goodness Me! Natural Food Market banner are also in the plans.”

Goodness Me! Natural Food Market provides customers with a simple choice of healthy, delicious, local, eco-friendly food, with an experience that is fun and informative, along with convenient shopping options, all at a competitive price. Goodness Me! is looking forward to serving these four new urban communities and inspiring everyone to Discover the Power of Food!

Media Contact: Lindsay McFarland

Phone: 905-541-7107

Email: lindsay.mcfarland@goodnessme.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c503176d-0e6b-4453-8e35-b186e5538011