ROSEVILLE, Calif., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. ( OTC: INND ) ("InnerScope") today officially announced the launch of its hearIQ App in 172 countries in the Apple App Store for iOS devices and Google Play Store for Android devices. The hearIQ App is a multi-functional app, which offers to the general public a FREE Self-Administered Hearing Test to determine hearing loss (if any) and also provides a Bluetooth wireless connection ("App Controlled") for InnerScope's Direct-to-Consumer Self-Fitting-Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids. The hearIQ App is specifically designed to help with early detection of hearing loss for the 48+ million Americans as well as the 1.5 billion people worldwide who may have an undetected hearing loss or may be living with some degree of hearing loss, according to the World Health Organization ("WHO"). More importantly, if hearing loss is detected, the hearIQ App directly links to InnerScope's Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Products. Since the hearIQ App became activated only nine days ago, it has already received over 440 reviews and has a FIVE-STAR RATING from Apple and Android users.



hearIQ App link for Google Play Store for Android Devices:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ultradigi.heariq

hearIQ App link for Apple App Store for iOS Devices:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/heariq/id1556196475

The hearIQ App, which conducts a self-administered pure-tone hearing test in each ear, provides a convenient and accurate way for everyone to regularly check their hearing using a smartphone or tablet in less than five minutes. The hearIQ App determines (based on the hearing test results) if hearing aids are recommended and provides a direct link to InnerScope's NoHassleHearing.com sales portal to view and purchase the hearIQ App-Controlled Direct-to-Consumer Self-Fitting-Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids. InnerScope believes with the hearIQ App there is no need to go to an audiological clinic or hearing aid center for a hearing test or purchase premium quality hearing aids. The hearIQ App makes hearing easy and affordable by simply cutting out the middleman and going Direct-to-Consumer. InnerScope also believes its previously announced upcoming launch of its Affordable FDA-Registered Self-Fitting Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids provides the same level of hearing experience and satisfaction at up to 85% less cost when compared to hearing aids purchased and fitted by brick & mortar audiological clinics and hearing aid centers.

Matthew Moore, CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies, commented, "Launching the hearIQ App for Apple and Android devices was the next step in InnerScope's planned rollout of offering Free Access to Hearing Tests as well as Easy and Convenient Access to High-Quality, Affordable Hearing Aids. We are excited about the hearIQ App's launch in 172 countries with the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. We believe InnerScope can provide the world with instant access to monitor and assess their hearing needs through their communication devices, and we hope that InnerScope's Self-Fitting-Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids will be their first choice if and when they need to buy a hearing assistive product."

The hearIQ App offers:

A FREE SELF-ADMINISTERED HEARING TEST to determine if hearing aid(s) are recommended. The Hearing Test is an easy and quick way to check your hearing regularly. Instant Test Results in less than 5 minutes. Requires a pair of headphones or earbuds. Information via a direct link to NoHassleHearing.com on InnerScope's Self-Fitting Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids.



to determine if hearing aid(s) are recommended.

A DIRECT WIRELESS CONNECTION for users of InnerScope's Self-Fitting Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids. Personalization through an automatic Self-Fitting process of a calibrated pure-tone hearing test in each ear (less than three minutes) through the hearing aids. Control the Self-Adjusting features for extended comfort in different environments. Allows instant on-the-fly control of fine-tuning features such as volume level, tone, and frequency gain equalizers for each ear. Easily change listening environment programs for a better hearing experience. View how much battery charge is left. Update the Self-Fitting process at any time as hearing needs change over time to ensure maximum hearing benefit. Request for Professional Remote Programming Support Service by InnerScope's staff of certified hearing care consultants.

for users of InnerScope's Self-Fitting Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids.

InnerScope's Self-Fitting Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids are:

AFFORDABLE - saving thousands of dollars without sacrificing hearing quality. InnerScope's Self-Fitting-Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids deliver the same overall hearing experience and satisfaction compared to professionally in-office fitted hearing aids with similar quality and features.

FULLY RECHARGEABLE - includes a compact charger that lasts up to 20 hours with 1.5 hours charge (no need to change or buy conventional hearing aid batteries).

EASY & CONVENIENT - with no assistance needed or required. There is no need to make costly and unnecessary trips to a hearing care professional to be fitted or have any adjustments. InnerScope's Self-Fitting Hearing Aids are instantly fit using a Smartphone or Smart device on the Apple iOS or Google Android platforms. The Smartphone and Smart Device are also used to make instant fine-tuning adjustments on the fly using the Self-Adjusting features.

SIMPLE & ACCURATE - with the unique built-in Self-Testing and Self-Fitting programming feature allows the most current and accurate Hearing Profile programmed into the hearing aid at all times. The Self-Testing and Self-Fitting feature conducts a calibrated pure-tone air conduction hearing test for each ear (the same type of hearing test performed by a hearing care professional) at any time to ensure maximum hearing benefit with the hearing aids.

InnerScope's Self-Fitting-Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids have a built-in Professional Remote Programming & Support feature included . This unique feature allows one of InnerScope's certified hearing care professionals to assist (if needed) to maximize the hearing aid performance through automatically adjusting and fine-tuning the hearing aids remotely.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND)

InnerScope Hearing Technologies as a manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of FDA-Registered Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") Self-Fitting-Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids, Self-Fitting-Self-Adjusting Personal Sound Amplifiers Products, Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing & Tinnitus Supplements, and Assorted Ear & Hearing Health-Related Products (collectively "Hearing Products") its mission is to improve the quality of life of the 70 million people in North America who suffer from hearing impairment and/or hearing-related issues. The management team of InnerScope is applying decades of industry experience and believes it is well positioned to directly benefit from the Over the Counter Hearing Aid Act (expected to be enacted in early 2021). InnerScope with its Affordable Self-Fitting-Self-Adjusting Hearing Technology, combined with its innovative point-of-sale Hearing Screening Kiosks, is designed for consumers with mild-to-moderate hearing loss to purchase over-the-counter hearing aids without being seen by a hearing care professional. For more information, please visit www.innd.com for more info.

Please be aware our social media accounts are used from time to time for additional material events:

https://twitter.com/inndstock

https://t.me/innerscope (InnerScope Investor Group Chatroom)

https://stocktwits.com/symbol/INND

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkilAxjZESjMz_Gd7QIYhmw (InnerScope Official YouTube Channel)

For the Most Up-to-Date Information about InnerScope Hearing Technologies ( OTC: INND ), please visit and follow our Official Twitter account @inndstock Page.

NoHassleHearing.com

Affordable FDA Registered Self-Fitting Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids

Over the Counter Hearing Aid Act ,

https://twitter.com/inndstock

