TAMPA, Fla., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the leading provider of intelligent software and expert services for technology solution providers (TSPs), today announced the dates and locations for its 2021 IT Nation events. Of the four conferences, two will be onsite with a hybrid virtual option to expand access to all who are interested in the content and community but unable to attend in person.



Kicking off the 2021 event calendar is IT Nation Secure, which will be offered in both virtual and in-person conference formats. The in-person event will take place in Orlando, Fla. Like last year’s inaugural event, IT Nation Secure will provide TSPs with a deep dive into cybersecurity training and education. As an industry event like IT Nation Connect, attendees are not required to be ConnectWise partners in order to participate. Registration for IT Nation Secure is now open. To register, please visit this link .

IT Nation Explore, which is focused on product training, will be a virtual-only event in order to create opportunities for more ConnectWise product users to engage with the conference. The event will be held this summer, and specific dates will be announced soon.

IT Nation Connect (APAC) will be returning to Gold Coast, Australia in September. This event will be in-person only.

Capping off the year is IT Nation Connect in Orlando in November. Like IT Nation Secure, IT Nation Connect will be offered virtually as well as an in-person option in Orlando, Fla. As always, IT Nation Connect will provide intensive thought leadership and training for TSPs, including cybersecurity training.

Registration for IT Nation Explore, IT Nation Connect and IT Nation Connect (APAC) will be open soon.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled about this year’s IT Nation line-up. Anchored by our two Orlando events -- IT Nation Secure in June and IT Nation Connect in November -- with IT Nation Explore and IT Nation Connect Australia in between, these are the premier conferences for TSPs in the industry,” said Craig Fulton, chief customer officer, ConnectWise. “With IT Nation Explore, we realize it’s a huge ask and expense to ask partners to take time away from work to travel across the country, so this year we are making it a virtual-only event, which will allow us to engage as many partners as possible.”

The safety of IT Nation attendees is a top priority for ConnectWise. As such, all IT Nation in-person events will adhere to COVID-19 protocols, subject to change. This includes face masks, temperature checks, social distancing, hand sanitizer & hand washing, hotel sanitizing procedures and interaction levels. More details can be found here .

“Ultimately, we want to make our events more accessible to all, and to educate and provide resources to as many partners as possible,” continued Fulton. “We understand not everyone is ready to attend in-person events, but after talking to our partners who are ready to meet in-person, we want to create opportunities to make that happen. We also recognize the importance of providing a safe environment for attendees, so we will be following to COVID-19 protocols for in person events.”

IT Nation Conference Schedule

IT Nation Secure - June 21-23, Orlando - Focus: Cybersecurity. Audience: Owners, leaders and technical teams who are cybersecurity-focused.





- June 21-23, Orlando - Focus: Cybersecurity. Audience: Owners, leaders and technical teams who are cybersecurity-focused. IT Nation Explore - Summer 2021, Virtual Event - Focus: Product Training. Audience: ConnectWise product users.





- Summer 2021, Virtual Event - Focus: Product Training. Audience: ConnectWise product users. IT Nation Connect (APAC) - September 1-3, Gold Coast, Australia - Focus: Product/Security/Thought Leadership Training (In person only). Audience: ConnectWise product users as well as TSP owners and leaders looking to grow their businesses and teams.





- September 1-3, Gold Coast, Australia - Focus: Product/Security/Thought Leadership Training (In person only). Audience: ConnectWise product users as well as TSP owners and leaders looking to grow their businesses and teams. IT Nation Connect (North America) - November 10-12, Orlando - Focus: Thought Leadership/Training for TSPs. Audience: TSP owners and leaders looking to grow their businesses and teams.

About IT Nation

