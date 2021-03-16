New York, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033041/?utm_source=GNW
Abstract:
- Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Surfing Apparel and Accessories estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.9% over the period 2020-2027. Surfing Apparel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surfing Accessories segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $312.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR
- The Surfing Apparel and Accessories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$312.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$246.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Surfing Apparel and Accessories Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
