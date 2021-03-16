New Offering Brings New Levels of Efficiency and Expertise to Small Vendor Risk Management Teams and Programs
CONCORD, Mass., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessUnity, a leading provider of risk and compliance management software solutions, today introduced ProcessUnity VRM Essential Edition, a new version of its flagship vendor risk management software aimed at helping smaller organizations identify and remediate risks posed by third-party service providers. This newest offering combines ProcessUnity’s award-winning automation tools with a complete baseline program that automates vendor onboarding, due diligence and ongoing monitoring.
“Small and medium-sized businesses that want to move beyond simple ‘check-the-box' compliance to a true, risk-reducing third-party management program have limited options when it comes to software – either it’s too expensive or the functionality is limited,” said Ed Thomas, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales Operations at ProcessUnity. “ProcessUnity VRM Essential Edition combines our best automation tools and an out-of-the-box best-practice program to instantly advance organizations’ programs at an easy-to-justify price point.”
ProcessUnity VRM Essential Edition is a turnkey offering that provides small and mid-size organizations with unparalleled insight into their third-party risk posture. With it, organizations can replace spreadsheet-based third-party risk management or first-generation tools with a world-class program developed and perfected through hundreds of customer implementations. The ProcessUnity platform deploys in a few short weeks and allows organizations to efficiently address the entire third-party lifecycle with a wide array of cutting-edge capabilities that:
Pricing and Availability
ProcessUnity VRM Essential Edition is available now for organizations under $250 million in annual revenue and financial institutions with under $1 billion in assets under management. The annual software subscription starts at $15,000.
ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management protects companies and their brands by reducing risks from third-party vendors and suppliers. ProcessUnity helps customers effectively and efficiently assess and monitor both new and existing vendors – from initial due diligence and onboarding through termination. Through automation and standardization, ProcessUnity customers reduce busy work, streamline regulatory reporting and improve overall visibility into vendor performance.
About ProcessUnity
ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management. The company’s software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. ProcessUnity is used by the world’s leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. The company is headquartered outside Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit http://www.processunity.com.
ProcessUnity Contact Sophia Corsetti ProcessUnity, Inc. 978.364.3892
ProcessUnity, Inc.
Concord, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES
ProcessUnity Contact Sophia Corsetti ProcessUnity, Inc. 978.364.3892
logo-processunity-1000x200.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: