FULTON, Md., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype, the leader in developer-friendly tools for software supply chain management and security, today unveiled the next-generation Nexus platform offering customers full-spectrum control of the cloud-native software development lifecycle including: third-party open source code, first-party source code, infrastructure as code (IaC), and containerized code.
“As software development teams race forward to deliver new digital innovations, software supply chain management and security has been ushered to center stage,” says Wayne Jackson, CEO, Sonatype. “Over the past six months, we’ve been working hard to expand our Nexus platform to deliver full-spectrum support to all application building blocks — not just open source — and truly enable developer productivity. As developers take on more responsibility for containers, code, and infrastructure, our mission is to make their lives easier while they make great software.”
The expansion comes amid continued record growth for Sonatype including a 118% rise in ARR from 2018-2020. The company now counts 70% of the Fortune 100 as customers and supports more than 2,000 commercial engineering teams. Further, in 2020 Sonatype experienced 35% annual growth in Nexus Repository installs, which now total more than 250,000 instances. Today, the combination of Sonatype’s commercial and open source tools are trusted by nearly 15 million developers around the world.
Software Supply Chain Management: A Developer Friendly and Full-Spectrum Approach
Building upon the world’s most popular artifact repository - Nexus Repository - and its best-in-class software composition analysis duo — Nexus Lifecycle and Nexus Firewall, the company is delivering the world’s first developer-friendly and full-spectrum platform for strengthening cloud-native software supply chains with:
These newly announced offerings come on the heels of Sonatype’s recently released Advanced Development Pack that delivers a real-time rating system to help developers select the best open source component suppliers and reduce variability in version choices. Backed by Nexus Intelligence, it also boosts visibility to early-stage software supply chain attacks and alerts development teams to the new adversarial threats.
“With high profile attacks on software supply chains making headlines the world over, enterprises are moving to harden their development infrastructure against attackers. As important as the task is, however, technology leaders don’t want to solve this problem with a complicated patchwork quilt of services, solutions and providers - they want an integrated, end to end solution,” said Stephen O’Grady, Principal Analyst with RedMonk. “This is precisely the opportunity that Sonatype is targeting with its full-spectrum approach.”
Additional Resources:
About Sonatype:
Sonatype is the leader in developer-friendly, full-spectrum software supply chain management providing organizations total control of their cloud-native development lifecycles, including third-party open source code, first-party source code, infrastructure as code, and containerized code. The company supports 70% of the Fortune 100 and its commercial and open source tools are trusted by 15 million developers around the world. With a vision to transform the way the world innovates, Sonatype helps organizations of all sizes build higher quality software that's more aligned with business needs, more maintainable, and more secure.
Sonatype has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators in the world, two years in a row, and has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 5000 lists for the past five years. For more information, please visit Sonatype.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn
Elissa Walters Sonatype 480-818-0734 ewalters@sonatype.com
Sonatype
Silver Spring, Maryland, UNITED STATES
Elissa Walters Sonatype 480-818-0734 ewalters@sonatype.com
Sonatype LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: