Kvika banki hf. has today issued senior unsecured bonds in British Pounds in the amount of GBP 12,000,000 in a new series KVB 20 01. The tenor of the bonds is two years and pay variable interests LIBOR 3-month with a spread of 2,50%. Total issue size in the series KVB 21 01 is limited to GBP 17,000,000.

The bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland next week.

For further information please contact Halldór Karl Högnason, Head of Treasury, tel: +354 540 3200

