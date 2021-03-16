Pune, India, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Analysis -- Market Research Future (MRFR) predicts the global Network Configuration and Change Management Market size to reach USD 2277.9 million at a 7.6% CAGR from 2019 to 2026 (forecast period).

With increasing business needs, a lot of configuration changes are taking place on a daily basis. Although network admins can make changes manually, there are high possibilities that these changes could lead to errors, leading to faulty configurations. The incorrect configuration is easily prone to vulnerabilities, which could even cause network errors. The network configuration manager allows users to take automated backups every time a change is made in a configuration, to schedule backup configurations for tasks that need frequent backup operations, and to backup configurations of devices/device groups immediately with a single click. One of the biggest benefits of network configuration is that it prevents the misuse of data using access control. The platform allows the admin to control changes in the network, simplifying the configuration and change management process. Reports on all changes made by various users can also be generated. Network configuration managers also help keep track of all changes made in real-time with the aid of change management.

Network configuration managers are particularly designed to serve this purpose and aid in complete network change and configuration management (NCCM).

Network configuration and change management are made up of a variety of different solutions used by companies working across industries. These solutions allow companies to operate their business effectively. With the increasing complexity of networks, network configuration and change management solutions is growing, driving the overall industry.

The global network configuration and change management industry is powered by network automation across industry verticals and time to market and return on investment provided by the deployment of such solutions. Moreover, the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions is also boosting the market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Network Configuration and Change Management Market

Implementation of a range of regulations by governments of different countries to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, like a full shutdown of manufacturing facilities, is expected to impact the growth of the global network configuration and change management market.

Market Segmentation

The global network configuration and change management industry has been segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, and vertical.

Based on components, the global network configuration and change management market has been segmented into software and services. The services segment includes integration & deployment, consulting, and maintenance & support services. The software segment captured the largest share in the overall market in 2019. Many enterprises are deploying such solutions to efficiently manage their complex network architecture, which is driving the market.

Based on deployment, the global network configuration and change management market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud-based. The cloud-based segment is predicted to record the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on organization size, the global network configuration and change management market has been segregated as small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. The SME segment is predicted to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on vertical, the global network configuration and change management market has been segmented as BFSI, retail, IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, government, and others. The IT & telecommunication segment earned the largest market share in the year 2019.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the global network configuration and change management market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America to lead the global NCCM market

North America is leading the market in terms of market share in the global network configuration and change management market. Some of the main factors for the market growth include continuous investment and emphasis on network configuration and change management between enterprises of all sizes. The presence of many software providers in the market is another factor that greatly contributed to the growth of the North American network configuration and change management market in 2019. North America is divided into the United States, Canada, and Mexico. According to the MRFR study, the US is projected to have the largest market share, followed by Canada and Mexico. The network configuration and change management industry in North America is expected to expand due to the rising demand for cloud-based software solutions.

Europe is in the second position in the market. In this report, Europe has been segmented into the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and the rest of Europe. Among these, the UK held the largest share in the overall market. However, the rest of the European market is expected to report the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a range of international and regional players, the global network configuration and change management market is relatively fragmented and competitive. Market players are heavily engaged in technological growth, global expansion, and mergers and acquisitions in order to protect their market position.

The key players in the global network configuration and change management market are

BMC Software (US)

IBM (US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

CA Technologies (US)

HP(US)

Solarwinds (US)

EMC Corporation (US)

Alterpoint (US)

Manageengine (India)

Dorado Software (US)

Industry News

In May 2020, BMC, a vendor of IT solutions for digital enterprises, entered into a final agreement to purchase Compuware, a Thoma Bravo company and a vendor of mainframe application development, delivery, and support solutions.

