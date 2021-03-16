NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) Empower Clinics (OTC: EPWCF) (CSE: CBDT), Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), Reliq Health Technologies (OTC:RQHTF) (TSX.V:RHT).



Healthcare industry leaders who successfully navigated the COVID crisis are now ready for new growth opportunities on the other side of the pandemic. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) CEO Steve MacMillan: “Our Business Will Be Much Stronger On Other Side of Pandemic”

“Our financial results were exceptional in the first quarter...our Diagnostics division delivered incredible performance by making a massive impact against COVID-19, and our Breast Health and Surgical businesses continue to strengthen, with each returning to growth in the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific.Total revenue was $1.61 billion, with non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.86…”

“...Total output increased sequentially compared to the September quarter, which enabled us to provide about 30 million COVID assays to customers, generating revenue of about $745 million… It’s never been more clear to us that demand for highly accurate molecular COVID testing will remain robust for a while...While demand will inevitably decline as vaccines roll out, nucleic acid testing is likely to have a long, meaningful tail that extends into fiscal ‘22 and beyond, with COVID likely remaining our biggest molecular product for years to come. As we have seen, it will take time to manufacture and administer vaccines broadly, and many people will choose not to be vaccinated. The societal need for, and focus on, COVID testing far exceeds anything we have ever seen before, and the pandemic’s emotional toll will last much longer, driving future demand.”

“...We believe our business will be much stronger on the other side of the pandemic...Thanks to the tremendous success of our Diagnostics business, we have been able to use the last several quarters to further bolster our Breast and Surgical franchises for the future. ..While the world has been understandably focused on COVID, we have increased our direct presence with Breast Health customers, and developed and launched products such as Brevera, which is off to a very good start in its re-launch. And most recently, we acquired for $64 million the German company Somatex, a long-time partner of ours, to strengthen our portfolio of breast cancer markers, enhance our commercial presence in Europe, and improve our profitability...In August we spent approximately $80 million, plus future contingent earn-outs to buy Acessa Health...The acquisitions of Acessa and Somatex demonstrate the final reason we will be stronger after the pandemic, the ability to use the healthy cash flow that COVID tests are generating to step up our business development activities.”

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Earnings Highlights: http://bit.ly/3eGNofj

Empower Clinics (OTC: EPWCF) (CSE: CBDT) CEO Steve McCauely: “On Path to $100 Million Revenues”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, Empower Clinics (OTC: EPWCF) (CSE: CBDT) CEO, Steve McCauley shared his vision for transforming EPWCF into a integrated healthcare serving the Canadian and U.S. markets with clinics, telemedicine, and world-class medical diagnostics labs - and achieving $100 million revenues run rate within the next 24 months.

In addition to its booming COVID lab testing business, EPWCF is launching a number of strategic growth initiatives which are expected to yield significant revenues over the next few years. Through a partnership with a major pharmacy chain with over 300 locations across Canada, EPWCF plans to roll out its healthcare clinics strategically located inside, or next to these pharmacies. Each of EPWCF’s clinics at these locations are expected to generate on average $3 million annually. The company has recently signed leases for the first three of these locations in Ontario, and new locations are expected to be opened at an increasing space over the coming months.

Watch Empower Clinics (OTC: EPWCF) (CSE: CBDT) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video: http://bit.ly/3epw7qO

Reliq Health Technologies (OTC:RQHTF) (TSX.V:RHT) CEO Lisa Crossley: “2021 is Breakout Year for Our Telehealth Platform”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, Reliq Health Technologies (OTC:RQHTF) CEO, Lisa Crossley explained how the company’s iUGO telehealth remote patient monitoring platform is positioned for explosive revenue growth starting in 2021.

Reliq’s powerful iUGO telemedicine platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare, allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits.

In her presentation, Lisa outlines RQHTF’s growth strategy, and path to $100 million revenues by 2024 (which could give RQHTF a valuation of $1 billion+ based on current peer group valuations). RQHTF is now at an inflection point - with three significant new contracts announced, just in the past 30 days.

March 16 - RQHTF announces new contract with a physician practice in Florida that provides clinical services to over 25 Skilled Nursing Facilities across the State. “We are very excited to be able to start onboarding new patients in Florida next month as the State begins to recover from the devastating effects of the global pandemic,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies “Thanks to the State’s progress in rolling out the coronavirus vaccine to frontline health care workers and patients over the age of 70, healthcare organizations in Florida will soon be able to shift their focus from acute care for critically ill COVID-19 patients to proactive care for the traditional super-users of the healthcare system – patients with complex chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, congestive heart failure, COPD and kidney disease. Using the iUGO Care platform will enable the physicians who work with Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) to offer post-discharge care to patients, reducing readmissions that result in significant financial penalties for SNFs. iUGO Care’s highly scalable Transitional Care Management (TCM), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Behavioral Health Integration (BHI) solutions create new revenue streams for SNFs and physician practices and improve patient health outcomes and quality of life. Together the 25 Skilled Nursing Facilities served by our client discharge over 5,000 eligible patients per year, and will generate revenues of approximately $50 USD per patient, per month.”

Watch Reliq Health Tech (OTC:RQHTF) (TSX.V:RHT) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video: http://bit.ly/3qYX5ZK

Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH) CEO, Mike Pykosz: “Leading the Way in Primary Care for Older Adults”

“...Our third quarter performance demonstrated the financial and operational strength of Oak Street's business model. We generated record revenue of $217.9 million, exceeding the top end of the guidance range we have communicated to investors. This represents an increase of 57% from third quarter 2019...We cared for roughly 59,500 at-risk patients, up 38% from third quarter 2019. We generated this patient growth despite essentially putting a halt on our community outreach and marketing efforts from early spring through midsummer due to uncertainties around COVID.

“...We continue to look to scale our network of de novo centers...in addition to the 16 we opened in the first 9 months of 2020, we expect to open additional 6 to 8 stand-alone centers in the fourth quarter, bringing us to 22 to 24 openings for the year excluding our Walmart centers...We are also squarely focused on driving growth within our existing infrastructure. As a reminder, a typical Oak Street center can serve approximately 3,500 patients at full capacity, implying that our quarter-ending portfolio of 67 stand-alone centers has the capacity to care for approximately 235,000 patients, which is over 3.5x the actual patients on our platform in Q3. We are constantly refining, expanding and improving our outreach processes, embedding lessons learned throughout our history…”

Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH) Q3 2020 Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/35SQcRP

WALL STREET REPORTER

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com . Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context. Full disclaimer, and relevant SEC 17B disclosures here: http://bit.ly/39kkE7K

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join next livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

(212) 871-2057 ext 7