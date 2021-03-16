New York, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pet food packaging market is expected to value USD 19.72 billion by end of 2028 from USD 10 billion in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. This growth of the market is attributable to the factors such as increasing inclination of people toward pet adoption coupled with willingness to pay for adopting better convenience for them. However, rising concerns over use of plastic and rising pollution level due to unorganized plastic waste management globally are key factors restraining growth of the pet food packaging market.
Nonetheless, the key players are increasingly introducing more sustainable packaging. Increasing adoption of more sustainable packaging to comply with government norms and consumer demands is estimated to fuel growth of the pet food packaging market during the forecast period. For instance, ProAmpac introduced PRO-EVP multiwall bags which are sustainable and increasingly used for pet food packaging. Additionally, the increasing income level globally, simple and convenience food and packaging, and changing lifestyles are driving growth of the global pet food packaging market.
Key findings from the report
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global retort packaging market on the basis of packaging type, packaging, process, end user, and region:
Based on packaging form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Based on material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Based on animal Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Based on food type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
By Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
