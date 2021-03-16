CONSTI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 MARCH 2021, at 4.30 p.m.

Consti Plc's Annual Report 2020 published

Consti Plc's Annual Report 2020, including complete Financial Statements of the Parent Company and the Group, Board of Director's Report and Auditor's Report, has been published in Finnish and English.

Consti has also published its Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2020.

The Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2020 are all available as pdf files as an appendix to this stock exchange release and on company's website at www.consti.fi > Investors. Printed copies of the Annual Report are available as from 7 April 2021.

