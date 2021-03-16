New York, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033034/?utm_source=GNW
Abstract:
- Global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.2% over the period 2020-2027. RF SAW Filters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the IF SAW Filters segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $994.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR
- The Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$994.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 6.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Surface Acoustic
Wave (SAW) Filters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW)
Filters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for RF SAW Filters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for RF SAW Filters by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for RF SAW Filters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for IF SAW Filters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for IF SAW Filters by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for IF SAW Filters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Telecommunication
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Telecommunication by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecommunication by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Surface Acoustic
Wave (SAW) Filters by Type - RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW)
Filters by Type - RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Surface Acoustic
Wave (SAW) Filters by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW)
Filters by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Consumer
Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics,
Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare and Industrial for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Surface Acoustic
Wave (SAW) Filters by Type - RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Type - RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Surface Acoustic
Wave (SAW) Filters by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Consumer
Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics,
Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare and Industrial for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Surface Acoustic
Wave (SAW) Filters by Type - RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW)
Filters by Type - RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Surface Acoustic
Wave (SAW) Filters by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW)
Filters by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Consumer
Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics,
Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare and Industrial for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Surface Acoustic
Wave (SAW) Filters by Type - RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW)
Filters by Type - RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Surface Acoustic
Wave (SAW) Filters by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW)
Filters by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Consumer
Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics,
Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare and Industrial for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Surface Acoustic
Wave (SAW) Filters by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Surface Acoustic
Wave (SAW) Filters by Type - RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Type - RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Surface Acoustic
Wave (SAW) Filters by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Consumer
Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics,
Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare and Industrial for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Surface Acoustic
Wave (SAW) Filters by Type - RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Type - RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Surface Acoustic
Wave (SAW) Filters by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Consumer
Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics,
Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare and Industrial for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters by Type - RF SAW Filters and IF SAW
Filters - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Type - RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters by Application - Aerospace &
Defense, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive,
Healthcare and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Consumer
Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics,
Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare and Industrial for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Surface Acoustic
Wave (SAW) Filters by Type - RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW)
Filters by Type - RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Surface Acoustic
Wave (SAW) Filters by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW)
Filters by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Consumer
Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics,
Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare and Industrial for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Surface Acoustic
Wave (SAW) Filters by Type - RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW)
Filters by Type - RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Surface Acoustic
Wave (SAW) Filters by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW)
Filters by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Consumer
Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics,
Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare and Industrial for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Surface Acoustic
Wave (SAW) Filters by Type - RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW)
Filters by Type - RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Surface Acoustic
Wave (SAW) Filters by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW)
Filters by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Consumer
Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics,
Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare and Industrial for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Surface Acoustic
Wave (SAW) Filters by Type - RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Type - RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Surface Acoustic
Wave (SAW) Filters by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Consumer
Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics,
Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare and Industrial for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters by Type - RF SAW Filters and IF SAW
Filters - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surface Acoustic
Wave (SAW) Filters by Type - RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surface
Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters by Application - Aerospace &
Defense, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive,
Healthcare and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surface Acoustic
Wave (SAW) Filters by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare
and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surface
Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Consumer
Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare and
Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surface Acoustic
Wave (SAW) Filters by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Surface
Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters by Type - RF SAW Filters and IF SAW
Filters - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surface Acoustic
Wave (SAW) Filters by Type - RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Surface
Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters by Application - Aerospace &
Defense, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive,
Healthcare and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surface Acoustic
Wave (SAW) Filters by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare
and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Surface
Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Consumer
Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare and
Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters by Type - RF SAW Filters and IF SAW
Filters - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Type - RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Surface Acoustic
Wave (SAW) Filters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 115: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters by Application - Aerospace &
Defense, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive,
Healthcare and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Australia Historic Review for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Consumer
Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Surface Acoustic
Wave (SAW) Filters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics,
Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare and Industrial for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 118: India Current & Future Analysis for Surface Acoustic
Wave (SAW) Filters by Type - RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: India Historic Review for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Type - RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: India 15-Year Perspective for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 121: India Current & Future Analysis for Surface Acoustic
Wave (SAW) Filters by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: India Historic Review for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Consumer
Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: India 15-Year Perspective for Surface Acoustic Wave
(SAW) Filters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics,
