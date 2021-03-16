New York, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stem Cell Manufacturing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033004/?utm_source=GNW

Abstract:

- Global Stem Cell Manufacturing Market to Reach $16.5 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Stem Cell Manufacturing estimated at US$11.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Culture Media, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$6.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Consumables segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR

- The Stem Cell Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

- Instruments Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR

- In the global Instruments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

Anterogen

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Cellular Dynamics International

Holostem Terapie Avanzate

Lonza Group

Medipost

Merck Group

Miltenyi Biotec

Osiris Therapeutics

Pharmicell

Pluristem Therapeutics

Stemcell Technologies

Takara Bio Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Stem Cell Manufacturing Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 33

