BOSTON, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decision Point Healthcare Solutions (Decision Point), an innovator in providing member engagement management solutions to the healthcare industry, announced today that SelectHealth – Intermountain Healthcare’s nonprofit insurance division – serving more than 900,000 members across Utah, Idaho, and Nevada – has deployed Decision Point’s solutions to proactively improve the quality of care, experience and satisfaction of its members.



SelectHealth’s comprehensive population health program is focused on early detection of clinical, quality of care, satisfaction, and member experience risk in order to deliver targeted, proactive, relevant, interventions designed to focus on a member’s areas of greatest need, and in a manner that addresses their specific barriers to engagement.

Decision Point helps SelectHealth use machine learning and artificial intelligence to predict the risk of future avoidable events such as risk of admission, readmission, or an Emergency Room (ER) visit.

Predictive analytics pinpoints members who are at the greatest risk with emergent healthcare needs and those who will respond best to outreach, so SelectHealth can monitor measurable results.1

31.4% fewer avoidable admissions

40.5% fewer avoidable readmissions

33.8% fewer avoidable ER visits



Mr. Saeed Aminzadeh, Chief Executive Officer of Decision Point said, "We are pleased to be able to support SelectHealth on their innovative, member-centric enhancement initiatives. SelectHealth is a forward-thinking organization that continues to position themselves on the forefront of progressive member engagement.”

David Lemperle, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, VP, at SelectHealth said, “Providing targeted, personalized communications to improve health outcomes and member experience is the key to sustaining our high-quality standards. Decision Point enables us to leverage our information assets in a way that helps us enhance the quality of care provided to our members. These initiatives have resulted in more satisfied members and a double-digit reduction in avoidable hospitalizations.”

About Decision Point

Decision Point is a leading member engagement management company that brings holistic predictive analytics and artificial intelligence to everyday health plan decision-making. Decision Point empowers health plans to understand and predict every facet of a member’s health experience, enabling effective targeting and impactful holistic interventions. Decision Point aims to change the fundamentals of healthcare decision-making by predicting and acting on the entire member health experience, delivering sustained improvements in outcomes across satisfaction, retention, quality, and utilization domains. For more information about Decision Point, please visit www.decisionpointhealth.com.

About SelectHealth

SelectHealth is a not-for-profit health plan serving more than 900,000 members. Through a shared mission with Intermountain Healthcare of Helping People Live the Healthiest Lives Possible, SelectHealth is committed to ensuring access to high-value care, providing superior service, and supporting the health of our members and the communities they serve. In addition to commercial and government medical plans, SelectHealth offers dental, vision, and pharmacy benefit management. SelectHealth plans are available for Medicare Advantage and Medicaid enrollees, and SelectHealth is a carrier for the Children’s Health Insurance Plan (CHIP) and the Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB) Plan.

Year-after-year, SelectHealth is rated as Utah’s top HMO plan by state and national organizations, receiving top scores in both member satisfaction and clinical performance. For details, visit selecthealth.org.

Dan Ready

Director of Business Development

Decision Point

781.264.5021

2 Oliver St, Boston MA

dready@decisionpointhealth.com

www.decisionpointhealth.com

1Analysis of Care Management Effectiveness, October 5, 2020, Decision Point Analytics. Percentages and cost savings data compares managed members to unmanaged members. Avoidable Utilization: Avoidable medical events include ED visits and inpatient admissions (admissions and readmissions) that are potentially preventable. These medical events represent the portion of total utilization for a member that care management has the strongest possibility of impacting.