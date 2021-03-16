New York, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Steel Fibers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033003/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.
Abstract:
- Global Steel Fibers Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Steel Fibers estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hooked, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Straight segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $483.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
- The Steel Fibers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$483.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$573.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
- Deformed Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR
- In the global Deformed segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$107 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$154.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$362.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033003/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Steel Fibers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Steel Fibers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Steel Fibers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Steel Fibers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Hooked by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Hooked by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hooked by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Straight by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Straight by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Straight by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Deformed by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Deformed by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Deformed by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Slabs & Flooring
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Slabs & Flooring by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Slabs & Flooring by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Precast by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Precast by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Precast by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Pavements &
Tunneling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Pavements & Tunneling by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Pavements & Tunneling
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Steel Fibers by
Type - Hooked, Straight, Deformed and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Steel Fibers by Type -
Hooked, Straight, Deformed and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Steel Fibers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hooked, Straight,
Deformed and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Steel Fibers by
Application - Slabs & Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Steel Fibers by Application -
Slabs & Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Steel Fibers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slabs &
Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Steel Fibers by
Type - Hooked, Straight, Deformed and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Steel Fibers by Type -
Hooked, Straight, Deformed and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Steel Fibers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hooked, Straight,
Deformed and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Steel Fibers by
Application - Slabs & Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Steel Fibers by
Application - Slabs & Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Steel Fibers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slabs &
Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Steel Fibers by
Type - Hooked, Straight, Deformed and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Steel Fibers by Type -
Hooked, Straight, Deformed and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Steel Fibers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hooked, Straight,
Deformed and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Steel Fibers by
Application - Slabs & Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Steel Fibers by Application -
Slabs & Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Steel Fibers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slabs &
Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Steel Fibers by
Type - Hooked, Straight, Deformed and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Steel Fibers by Type -
Hooked, Straight, Deformed and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Steel Fibers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hooked, Straight,
Deformed and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Steel Fibers by
Application - Slabs & Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Steel Fibers by Application -
Slabs & Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Steel Fibers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slabs &
Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Steel Fibers by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Steel Fibers by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Steel Fibers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Steel Fibers by
Type - Hooked, Straight, Deformed and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Steel Fibers by Type -
Hooked, Straight, Deformed and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Steel Fibers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hooked, Straight,
Deformed and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Steel Fibers by
Application - Slabs & Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Steel Fibers by
Application - Slabs & Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Steel Fibers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slabs &
Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Steel Fibers by
Type - Hooked, Straight, Deformed and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Steel Fibers by Type -
Hooked, Straight, Deformed and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Steel Fibers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hooked, Straight,
Deformed and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Steel Fibers by
Application - Slabs & Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Steel Fibers by
Application - Slabs & Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Steel Fibers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slabs &
Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Steel Fibers by
Type - Hooked, Straight, Deformed and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Steel Fibers by Type -
Hooked, Straight, Deformed and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Steel Fibers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hooked, Straight,
Deformed and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Steel Fibers by
Application - Slabs & Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Steel Fibers by
Application - Slabs & Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Steel Fibers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slabs &
Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Steel Fibers by
Type - Hooked, Straight, Deformed and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Steel Fibers by Type -
Hooked, Straight, Deformed and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Steel Fibers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hooked, Straight,
Deformed and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Steel Fibers by
Application - Slabs & Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Steel Fibers by Application -
Slabs & Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Steel Fibers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slabs &
Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Steel Fibers by Type -
Hooked, Straight, Deformed and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Steel Fibers by Type - Hooked,
Straight, Deformed and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Steel Fibers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hooked, Straight,
Deformed and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Steel Fibers by
Application - Slabs & Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Steel Fibers by Application -
Slabs & Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Steel Fibers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slabs &
Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Steel Fibers by
Type - Hooked, Straight, Deformed and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Steel Fibers by Type -
Hooked, Straight, Deformed and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Steel Fibers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hooked, Straight,
Deformed and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Steel Fibers by
Application - Slabs & Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Steel Fibers by Application -
Slabs & Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Steel Fibers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slabs &
Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Steel Fibers by
Type - Hooked, Straight, Deformed and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Steel Fibers by Type -
Hooked, Straight, Deformed and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Steel Fibers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hooked, Straight,
Deformed and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Steel Fibers by
Application - Slabs & Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Steel Fibers by
Application - Slabs & Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Steel Fibers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slabs &
Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Steel
Fibers by Type - Hooked, Straight, Deformed and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Steel Fibers by
Type - Hooked, Straight, Deformed and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Steel Fibers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hooked,
Straight, Deformed and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Steel
Fibers by Application - Slabs & Flooring, Precast, Pavements &
Tunneling and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Steel Fibers by
Application - Slabs & Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Steel Fibers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slabs &
Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Steel
Fibers by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Steel Fibers by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Steel Fibers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Steel
Fibers by Type - Hooked, Straight, Deformed and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Steel Fibers by
Type - Hooked, Straight, Deformed and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Steel Fibers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hooked,
Straight, Deformed and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Steel
Fibers by Application - Slabs & Flooring, Precast, Pavements &
Tunneling and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Steel Fibers by
Application - Slabs & Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Steel Fibers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slabs &
Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Steel Fibers
by Type - Hooked, Straight, Deformed and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Steel Fibers by Type -
Hooked, Straight, Deformed and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Steel Fibers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hooked,
Straight, Deformed and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 115: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Steel Fibers
by Application - Slabs & Flooring, Precast, Pavements &
Tunneling and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 116: Australia Historic Review for Steel Fibers by
Application - Slabs & Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Steel Fibers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slabs &
Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 118: India Current & Future Analysis for Steel Fibers by
Type - Hooked, Straight, Deformed and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: India Historic Review for Steel Fibers by Type -
Hooked, Straight, Deformed and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: India 15-Year Perspective for Steel Fibers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hooked, Straight,
Deformed and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: India Current & Future Analysis for Steel Fibers by
Application - Slabs & Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: India Historic Review for Steel Fibers by
Application - Slabs & Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: India 15-Year Perspective for Steel Fibers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slabs &
Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Steel
Fibers by Type - Hooked, Straight, Deformed and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: South Korea Historic Review for Steel Fibers by Type -
Hooked, Straight, Deformed and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Steel Fibers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hooked,
Straight, Deformed and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 127: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Steel
Fibers by Application - Slabs & Flooring, Precast, Pavements &
Tunneling and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 128: South Korea Historic Review for Steel Fibers by
Application - Slabs & Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 129: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Steel Fibers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slabs &
Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Steel Fibers by Type - Hooked, Straight, Deformed and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Steel
Fibers by Type - Hooked, Straight, Deformed and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Steel
Fibers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hooked, Straight, Deformed and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Steel Fibers by Application - Slabs & Flooring, Precast,
Pavements & Tunneling and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Steel
Fibers by Application - Slabs & Flooring, Precast, Pavements &
Tunneling and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Steel
Fibers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Slabs & Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Steel
Fibers by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033003/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: