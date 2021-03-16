WICHITA, Kan., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kansas Distribution Alliance is proud to announce that industrial equipment distributor and service company C&B Equipment Inc. has joined as one of its "Founding Five" members. As an industry leader, C&B Equipment will play a vital role in the Alliance's mission of strengthening the distribution industry labor base to provide good jobs for Kansans and contribute to a thriving Kansas economy.

Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, C&B Equipment serves customers in six states with solutions for pumps, air compressors, blowers, gas and diesel engines, and related equipment. They provide factory engineered packages built to specification, along with engineering, field service and repair support. Rather than just sell products, C&B seeks to increase customer uptime, productivity and profitability. That requires skilled, knowledgeable and well-trained associates.

As a founding member of the Kansas Distribution Alliance, C&B Equipment is essential to the support of the Keep Kansas Running Campaign, an initiative to increase the number of qualified candidates in distribution careers. Keep Kansas Running encourages traditional and non-traditional students to pursue distribution careers through the Pratt Community College Modern Distribution Sales and Management (MDSM) program—the first distribution degree of its kind in Kansas.

"I have been in the distribution industry for my entire career and we have always struggled finding qualified candidates that understand distribution," said Dennis Noyes, President of C&B Equipment. "When I heard about MDSM I immediately realized this was just what distribution needed to produce job candidates. C & B Equipment is very proud to be a founding member of the Kansas Distribution Alliance in support of the MDSM program."

As a supporting business, C&B Equipment helps MDSM students gain the hands-on experience and transferable skills they need by providing internship opportunities, field trips and guest speakers.

"Keep Kansas Running helps students become highly sought-after candidates in an industry filled with opportunity and well-paying careers," said Jenny Egging, Program Coordinator of MDSM at Pratt Community College. "C&B Equipment's support is integral to the success of our students and we could not be more thankful for their involvement."

About The Kansas Distribution Alliance

The Kansas Distribution Alliance is made up of leaders who are invested in the success of the distribution industry and strengthening their employee base. Their Keep Kansas Running Campaign is an effort to increase the number of qualified hires who enter the workforce through the Pratt Community College Modern Distribution and Sales Management (MDSM) program. This one-of-a-kind program equips students with the skills, education and hands-on experience to prepare them for success in the distribution industry.

Businesses and students interested in learning more about the Distribution Alliance and MDSM program should visit https://keepkansasrunning.com/

About C&B Equipment

C&B Equipment is an industrial and municipal equipment distribution and service company for pumps, mechanical seals, air compressors, blowers, gas and diesel engines, and related equipment. The company carries products from leading manufacturers and provides factory engineered packages built to specification, along with engineering, field service and repair support.

C&B provides services in Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, Nebraska, and the Texas Panhandle. They serve customers from a wide variety of industries including oil and gas, meatpacking, dairy production, manufacturing, biodiesel and ethanol production, wastewater treatment, municipalities, food and pharma, power generation and more.

C&B's consistent expertise and attention to engineering and design results in greater equipment uptime and performance in the field. This is what Uptime Solutioneering™ brings to customers.

For more information, visit https://cbeuptime.com/

###

Dennis Noyes C&B Equipment (316) 262-5156 dnoyes@cbeuptime.com