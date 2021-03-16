New York, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sunglasses Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033031/?utm_source=GNW

Abstract:

- Global Sunglasses Market to Reach $41.3 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sunglasses estimated at US$29.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$41.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027. Non-Polarized, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$28 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polarized segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR

- The Sunglasses market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

Alexander McQueen

Charmant

De Rigo Vision

Essilor

Fastrack

Fielmann

Lanvin

Luxottica Group

LVMH

Marchon Eyewear







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sunglasses Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

