Reference is made to the announcement from 12 March 2021 regarding the Bank Norwegian Capital Markets Day on 18 March 2021.

The event will take place from 12:00-15.00 CET (not 12.00-14.30 CET as was stated in the previous announcement). The material for the Capital Markets Day will be published at 11:30 CET on 18 March 2021.





For further information see the Capital Markets Day section of the website:

https://www.banknorwegian.no/om-oss/capital-markets-day-2021/





Contact persons:



CFO Klara Lise Aasen; phone +47 47635583; kaa@banknorwegian.no

Head of Treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act