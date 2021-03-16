New York, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Activated Bleaching Earth Market size was valued at USD 3.10 Billion in 2020 and is forecast to exceed USD 4.16 Billion in terms of revenue, at a CAGR of 4.2% over 2021-2028. Strong demand for activated bleaching earth for edible oil bleaching applications is forecast to drive market growth over the analysis period.



Improved living standards, changing dietary habits, and surging demand for healthier options is boosting the global edible oil industry, which in turn is expected to foster activated bleach earth market size through 2028. However, low recovery of the edible oils after bleaching may hamper activated bleaching earth market to some extent in the upcoming years.

Further Key Findings from the Report:

On the basis of material type, the attapulgite segment held a major chunk of the activated bleaching earth market in 2020 and is expected to gain major traction over the projected timeline as sorbent grades attapulgite are extensively used as clarifying agents for pesticide carriers, oils, oil spill absorbents, animal litters, filter aids, soil improvers, and toxin binders for animals & humans.

On the basis of application, the edible oil segment is forecast to account for nearly 80% of the overall market share through 2028 owing to increasing production as well as consumption of vegetable oil globally. Surging demand for edible oil from developing countries and increased consumer inclination towards highly purified, decolorized and low-fat oil in developed economies will foster activated bleaching earth market size.





In the regional landscape, Europe and North America and are projected to garner massive revenue gains over the analysis period growth owing to increased adoption of healthy eating habits and consumer inclination towards low-fat oil in the regions.

The Middle East & Africa region is expected offer lucrative opportunities for the activated bleaching earth market growth through 2028 on account of increasing consumption of edible oil in countries like South Africa, Egypt, and Bahrain. However, the presence of established mineral oil and lubricant industry in the region will further bolster the demand for activated bleaching earth in the coming years.





Key players in the global activated bleaching earth market include 20 Microns Limited, Ashapura Perfoclay Limited, AMC (UK) Limited, BASF SE, EP Engineered Clays Corporation by EP Minerals, LLC, Clariant International AG, Fullers Earth India Corporation, HRP Industries, Global Bleach Chem Pvt. Ltd, Indian Clay & Mineral Co., Manek Active Clay Pvt. Ltd, Korvi Activated Earth,Microns Nano Minerals Limited, Oil-Dri Corporation of America, Refoil Earth Pvt. Ltd, Phoenix Chemicals (Pvt.) Ltd, S&B Minerals Finance S.C.A., Taiko Group of Companies, Shenzhen Aoheng Science and Technology Co., Ltd, The W Clay Industries Sdn. Bhd, U.G.A. Group, Tunas Inti Bhakti Makmur. PT, Zeotec Adsorbents Private Ltd., and XinyuanTechnology Co., Ltd, among others.



Segments Covered in the Report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments over 2018-2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data, has segmented the global activated bleaching earth market on the basis of material type, technology, application, and region:

Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Attapulgite

Bentonite

Sepiolite

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Edible oil & fats

Mineral oil & lubricants

Chemicals

Cosmetics

Other

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Dry Bleaching

Wet Bleaching

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany UK Russia Ukraine

Asia Pacific India China Malaysia Indonesia

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa South Africa Turkey



