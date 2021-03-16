New York, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Activated Bleaching Earth Market size was valued at USD 3.10 Billion in 2020 and is forecast to exceed USD 4.16 Billion in terms of revenue, at a CAGR of 4.2% over 2021-2028. Strong demand for activated bleaching earth for edible oil bleaching applications is forecast to drive market growth over the analysis period.
Improved living standards, changing dietary habits, and surging demand for healthier options is boosting the global edible oil industry, which in turn is expected to foster activated bleach earth market size through 2028. However, low recovery of the edible oils after bleaching may hamper activated bleaching earth market to some extent in the upcoming years.
Further Key Findings from the Report:
Activated Bleaching Earth Market Size, Share And Analysis By Material Type (Attapulgite, Bentonite, And Sepiolite, Others), By Application - Edible Oils, Mineral Oils & Lubricants, Chemicals, Cosmetics, Others), By Technology (Dry Bleaching And Wet Bleaching), By Region- And Segment Forecast To 2028;
Segments Covered in the Report:
This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments over 2018-2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data, has segmented the global activated bleaching earth market on the basis of material type, technology, application, and region:
Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)
Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)
Formats available: