TEL AVIV, Israel, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Video discovery platform Primis (a part of Universal McCann and Interpublic Group) has launched a partnership with USA Today (flagship publication of its owner, Gannett) to distribute its content across the Primis network.



This partnership will allow Primis to add a high quality content provider to its extensive video content library. USA Today video content will now be available via video discovery to Primis publishing partners.

Primis partners with syndication partners in order to provide their publishing partners with a diverse selection of high quality video content for use on the video discovery unit. USA Today is in the company of elite content providers like Reuters, Live Nation, Jukin Media, Jungle Creations, Video Elephant, WatchMojo, and others.

“We are excited to offer the outstanding content that USA Today provides into our Video Discovery library,” said Omri Polak, Head of Content at Primis. “The engaging and trustworthy content that USA Today produces is highly coveted by our publishing partners and their users.”

Primis partners with publishers that focus on business, financial, national and international topics. USA Today excels at supplying quality and trustworthy content on those topics, thus connecting publisher monetization strategies to high performance content in a highly relevant framework.

About Primis, Video Discovery

Primis is a global Video Discovery platform which increases revenue for publishers by helping their users discover high quality video content.

Our video discovery technology is used by 100s of digital publishers, empowering 200M uniques with an engagement-based video experience that recommends video content they love, automatically skipping content they don’t interact with.

Primis is owned by Universal McCann and The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG) holding itself to the highest standards in digital advertising.

About USA Today

Founded in 1982, USA TODAY reflects the pulse of the nation, serving as host of the American conversation by delivering high-quality, engaging content through unique visual storytelling across all platforms. A media innovator, USA TODAY reaches more than 90M unique visitors each month across digital platforms, with more than 25 million downloads of our award-winning app. USA TODAY is owned by Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI).

