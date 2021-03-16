Vélizy-Villacoublay, March 16, 2021

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2020)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: on March 8, 2021 and March 9, 2021

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
https://investor.3ds.com/index.php/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of the issuerDate of tradingIdentification code of the financial instrumentDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*Market
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM868-Mar-2021FR000013065012,583168.0512XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM868-Mar-2021FR00001306507,000167.9747DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM868-Mar-2021FR00001306504,000168.0033TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM869-Mar-2021FR000013065026,260168.9849XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM869-Mar-2021FR00001306505,004169.0388DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM869-Mar-2021FR00001306501,501169.0995TQE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

CONTACTS:

Dassault Systèmes:
Investor Relations
François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez
+33 1 61 62 69 24

 ; 

