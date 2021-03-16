Vélizy-Villacoublay, March 16, 2021

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2020)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE

Type of securities: ordinary shares

Period: on March 8, 2021 and March 9, 2021

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:

https://investor.3ds.com/index.php/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 8-Mar-2021 FR0000130650 12,583 168.0512 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 8-Mar-2021 FR0000130650 7,000 167.9747 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 8-Mar-2021 FR0000130650 4,000 168.0033 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 9-Mar-2021 FR0000130650 26,260 168.9849 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 9-Mar-2021 FR0000130650 5,004 169.0388 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 9-Mar-2021 FR0000130650 1,501 169.0995 TQE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

CONTACTS:

Dassault Systèmes:

Investor Relations

François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez

+33 1 61 62 69 24

;

Attachment