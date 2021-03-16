New York, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Substrate-Like PCB Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033025/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.
Abstract:
- Global Substrate-Like PCB Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Substrate-Like PCB estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 15.1% over the period 2020-2027. 25/25 & 30/30 µm, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.7% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Below 25/25 µm segment is readjusted to a revised 13.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $425.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.5% CAGR
- The Substrate-Like PCB market in the U.S. is estimated at US$425.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$667.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.5% and 12.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033025/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Substrate-Like PCB Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Substrate-Like PCB
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for 25/25 & 30/30 µm
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for 25/25 & 30/30 µm by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for 25/25 & 30/30 µm by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Below 25/25 µm by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Below 25/25 µm by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Below 25/25 µm by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Computing &
Telecommunications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Computing &
Telecommunications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Computing &
Telecommunications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Substrate-Like PCB
by Line/Space - 25/25 & 30/30 µm and Below 25/25 µm -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line/Space - 25/25 & 30/30 µm and Below 25/25 µm Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line/Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25/25 &
30/30 µm and Below 25/25 µm for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Substrate-Like PCB
by Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Substrate-Like
PCB by Line/Space - 25/25 & 30/30 µm and Below 25/25 µm -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line/Space - 25/25 & 30/30 µm and Below 25/25 µm Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line/Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25/25 &
30/30 µm and Below 25/25 µm for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Substrate-Like
PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Substrate-Like
PCB by Line/Space - 25/25 & 30/30 µm and Below 25/25 µm -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line/Space - 25/25 & 30/30 µm and Below 25/25 µm Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line/Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25/25 &
30/30 µm and Below 25/25 µm for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Substrate-Like
PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Substrate-Like
PCB by Line/Space - 25/25 & 30/30 µm and Below 25/25 µm -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line/Space - 25/25 & 30/30 µm and Below 25/25 µm Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line/Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25/25 &
30/30 µm and Below 25/25 µm for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Substrate-Like
PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Substrate-Like
PCB by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest
of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Substrate-Like
PCB by Line/Space - 25/25 & 30/30 µm and Below 25/25 µm -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line/Space - 25/25 & 30/30 µm and Below 25/25 µm Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line/Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25/25 &
30/30 µm and Below 25/25 µm for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Substrate-Like
PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Substrate-Like
PCB by Line/Space - 25/25 & 30/30 µm and Below 25/25 µm -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line/Space - 25/25 & 30/30 µm and Below 25/25 µm Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line/Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25/25 &
30/30 µm and Below 25/25 µm for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Substrate-Like
PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Substrate-Like
PCB by Line/Space - 25/25 & 30/30 µm and Below 25/25 µm -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line/Space - 25/25 & 30/30 µm and Below 25/25 µm Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line/Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25/25 &
30/30 µm and Below 25/25 µm for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Substrate-Like
PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Substrate-Like
PCB by Line/Space - 25/25 & 30/30 µm and Below 25/25 µm -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line/Space - 25/25 & 30/30 µm and Below 25/25 µm Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line/Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25/25 &
30/30 µm and Below 25/25 µm for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Substrate-Like
PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Substrate-Like PCB
by Line/Space - 25/25 & 30/30 µm and Below 25/25 µm -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line/Space - 25/25 & 30/30 µm and Below 25/25 µm Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line/Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25/25 &
30/30 µm and Below 25/25 µm for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Substrate-Like PCB
by Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Line/Space - 25/25 & 30/30 µm and Below
25/25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB
by Line/Space - 25/25 & 30/30 µm and Below 25/25 µm Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like
PCB by Line/Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
25/25 & 30/30 µm and Below 25/25 µm for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB
by Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like
PCB by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications,
Automotive, Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Line/Space - 25/25 & 30/30 µm and Below
25/25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB
by Line/Space - 25/25 & 30/30 µm and Below 25/25 µm Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like
PCB by Line/Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
25/25 & 30/30 µm and Below 25/25 µm for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB
by Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like
PCB by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications,
Automotive, Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Line/Space - 25/25 & 30/30 µm and Below
25/25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB
by Line/Space - 25/25 & 30/30 µm and Below 25/25 µm Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like
PCB by Line/Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
25/25 & 30/30 µm and Below 25/25 µm for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB
by Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like
PCB by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications,
Automotive, Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033025/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: