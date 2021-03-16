Newbury Park, CA , March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pay Later Tires (https://www.paylatertires.com/), one of the fastest-growing wheel & tire merchants online for alternative payment solutions announces that it has joined a rapidly growing list of companies that now accept the Dogecoin cryptocurrency as a payment method, making it easier for customers to buy new tires and wheels on their way “to the moon.”

Since Pay Later Tires was founded in 2019, it has been a leading online destination for consumers to both shop and pay for tires and wheels online – and continues to do so by becoming the first tire and wheel retailer in the United States to accept Dogecoin for payments.

“In today’s challenging economy, it’s important to offer flexible payment methods to people on a budget or with credit limitations,” said Marie Williams, Pay Later Networks Chief Operating Officer. “We’ve always responded to the needs of our customer-base and adapted accordingly. Cryptocurrency is a win-win for everybody.”

About Dogecoin

After coming to fame due to a popular internet meme in 2013, Dogecoin has gradually transitioned from a means of tipping and rewarding content on Reddit or Twitter to becoming a viable cryptocurrency that is now being accepted by hundreds of merchants around the world, including the Dallas Mavericks. Dogecoin has been talked about by CEO-celebrities such as Elon Musk, Mark Cuban, Bill Gates, Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary, and many more, which has created a massive awareness and increased consumer confidence in cryptocurrencies.

About Pay Later Tires

Pay Later Tires (https://www.paylatertires.com/) is a direct-to-consumer tire website that empowers customers who have bad credit or no credit by offering them the ability to purchase tires through various methods, including: direct-finance, lease-to-own, or cryptocurrency. Customers have the ability to select from over 300 different top-line tire brands such as Michelin, Bridgestone, Firestone, Pirelli, Hankook, and many more. Pay Later Tires has recently added wheel brands such as American Racing, Foose, Asanti and Cray to its product offering. Pay Later Tires has one of the largest selections of wheels and tires anywhere on the Internet and flexible financing to help cash-strapped Americans get back on the road to recovery.

Media Contact

Name: Marie Williams

Organization: PayLaterNetworks.com

Email: marie@paylaternetworks.com

Phone: +1 (831) 263-4462

