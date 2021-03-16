New York, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silencil is an all-natural dietary supplement in capsule form made from a blend of 28 plant extracts and vitamins that help fight chronic tinnitus. The formula is created by Dr. Thomas Peterson, a member of The Prometheus Society, and research analyst Henry Sanders and is based on a breakthrough study made by the American Neurological Association. It is considered to be a highly effective dietary supplement as it targets the root cause of tinnitus - the inflammation of your brain tissue and nerve cells.

Silencil Reviews - A Reliable Tinnitus Cure Supplement?

If you are someone who is fed up with the constant ringing in your ears and the endless visits to the hospital, then Silencil could very well be the solution for you.

Check out this Silencil review, to find out how this unique supplement can not only put an end to all the ringing, hushing and buzzing, but also supercharge your brain to improve your memory and focus.





Product Name Silencil Main Benefits Relief from Chronic Tinnitus Ingredients Skullcap, Hawthorn, Oat Straw, Mucuna Pruriens, Rhodiola, and much more Category Brain and Ear Health Supplement Administration Route Oral Dosage Take 1 capsule per day Result 3 to 4 months Side Effects No major side effects reported Price $69 ( Check Discounted Price Here ) Availability Only Through The Official Website

What Is Silencil?

Silencil is a 100% natural dietary supplement in the form of easy-to-swallow pills, that promises to give you relief from tinnitus and also improve your brain health.

Silencil supplement is a result of years of research and is based on multiple research findings combined with secret knowledge used by private military contractors in a project they called the Cognitive Learning and Enhancement for Advanced Rehabilitation (C.L.E.A.R.).

The key to the formula is a precise combination of 28 ingredients sourced from nature.

Silencil Ingredients

Silencil is made from a secret blend of 28 ingredients sourced from nature, all perfectly combined in the right quantities to tackle tinnitus and improve your brain health. Here are some of the main ingredients used in the formula.

Skullcap

Skullcap is the name for a rare genus of flowering plants in the mint family. It is said to contain nutrients that eliminate inflammation directly on your nerve cells. It can also help with anxiety and muscle tension.

Hawthorn

Crataegus, commonly called hawthorn, is a shrub in the Rosaceae family and is native to temperate regions of the Northern Hemisphere. Like skullcap, it is also believed to contain nutrients that eliminate inflammation directly on your nerve cells so they stop vibrating.

Oat Straw

Oat straw comes from the unripened Avena Sativa plant and is believed to reduce inflammation and improve brain function. It is also said to heal nerve cells and rejuvenate them.

Mucuna Pruriens

Mucuna Pruriens, commonly known as Velvet Bean, is a tropical legume native to Africa and tropical Asia. It is an established herbal drug used for the management of nervous disorders. It acts as protection for your brain from further inflammation.

Rhodiola

Rhodiola is a perennial flowering plant that grows in the cold mountainous regions of Europe and Asia. It is said to strengthen your brain’s neurotransmitters and improve brain function.

Vitamin B1

Also known as Thiamine, is a vitamin in the B complex family. It is an essential micronutrient, which cannot be made in the body. In this specific formula, Vitamin B1 is used to boost your brain.

Vitamin B2

Vitamin B2, also known as Riboflavin, is a vitamin found in food that is required by the body for cellular respiration. Research suggests that it is useful in preventing migraines in adults and can improve mitochondrial energy production.

Vitamin B6

Pyridoxine, also known as vitamin B6 is a water-soluble vitamin that supports immune function and brain health. It is significant to fat, protein, and carbohydrate metabolism and the creation of red blood cells and neurotransmitters.

Potassium

Potassium is an electrolyte that conducts electrical impulses throughout your body and assists in a range of essential body functions, including nerve impulses, heart rhythm, and muscle contractions.

Gamma Aminobutyric Acid (GABA)

Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid is a naturally occurring amino acid that works as a neurotransmitter in your brain. Studies have directly linked tinnitus to low levels of GABA.

L-Theanine

L-Theanine is an amino acid found in green tea and some mushrooms, that works together with GABA to supercharge your brain, improve your memory, focus, and energy levels. It also protects you against memory disorders like memory loss, amnesia, dementia, and other deadly brain diseases.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha, also known as Indian Ginseng, is an ancient medicinal plant traditionally used in Ayurvedic medicine. It not only helps with tinnitus but also reduces blood sugar levels, stress and anxiety.

Chamomile

Chamomile is a daisy-like plant from the Asteraceae family. It is commonly used to make herbal infusions for traditional medicine. It boosts your immune system, reduces stress, nourishes your skin, and prevents bone loss.

What Benefits Can You Expect?

Most customers use Silencil for Tinnitus. Of course, this is the primary benefit of using the Silencil supplement. However, since all the ingredients contained in the Silencil formula are sourced from nature, they come with many added benefits. Here is a quick overview of the benefits you can expect from using the Silencil tablets.

Relief from Chronic Tinnitus

Rejuvenates your brain

Supports a Healthy Heart

Improves Memory and Focus

Boost Energy Levels

Enhances the cognitive function

Silencil for Tinnitus:

According to studies, it is found that inflammation in a sound-processing region of the brain triggers tinnitus. The natural formula of Silencil supplement works together to ease the symptoms of tinnitus and prevent inflammation that causes the condition. Targeting the inflammation is like treating the root cause of Tinnitus.

Silencil supplement focuses on easing the damages in the brain and nerve cells to strengthen and reduce the risk of developing tinnitus. This can also help prevent other conditions caused by brain inflammation. As per Silencil user reviews, the supplement has helped many to get rid of the irritating Tinnitus symptoms.

How Silencil Helps Relieve Tinnitus?

The chemical imbalance in the ears often causes tinnitus or ringing in the ears. This can be prevented by reducing the number of neurotransmitters that induce overstimulation of the auditory nerves.

Silencil for tinnitus is formulated in a way to reduce the ringing, buzzing, and irritating perceptions of sound. The supplement helps lower the inflammation naturally and thereby prevents the side effects of Tinnitus.

Does Silencil Supplement Have Any Side Effects?

Silencil Dietary Supplement is made from 100% natural ingredients, so it is only natural that it is reported to have no side effects.

Further, it does not require any restrictive diets and it does not interfere with other supplements you might be taking.

Besides, Silencil is produced with the latest technology and equipment. Each Silencil capsule is also non-GMO and safe to consume.

Silencil Dosage And How To Use It?

The ideal dosage of Silencil as a dietary supplement is to take one pill each day with a big glass of water for at least 30 days.

Depending on your goal and the level of neuro-inflammation, the recommended period of use of the supplement may vary.

To decrease the risk of memory-related disorders and nourish brain cells, the recommended period of use is 90 days, which means you’ll have to consume 3 bottles of Silencil tablets.

However, if you want to be completely safe, and need to squash the inflammation on your nerve cells, eliminate tinnitus and protect yourself from memory loss, amnesia, and other memory-related diseases, it is recommended that you take at least 6 bottles over a period of 180 days.

Is Silencil A Magic Pill?

Silencil is definitely not a magic pill. If you are looking for a magic pill to instantly cure your problems, you might as well look elsewhere. Because magic pills are nothing but dishonest schemes designed to fool gullible people. They are no better than big pharma medications taking advantage of your situation or come with adverse side effects.

Real results only come with natural ingredients and trusted research. And natural ingredients require time to work on your body since our bodies are not machines. Everything good takes time, effort, and patience. You can trust Silencil because it is made from pristine natural ingredients and is backed by honest independent scientific research.

You will also have to follow a few nutritional tips and adopt a healthy lifestyle by avoiding unnecessary strain on your ears if you want to get the best out of Silencil supplement. These simple changes will put your body in the optimal condition to absorb the ingredients.

How Long Will Silencil Tablets Take To See Results?

You will feel subtle changes in your hearing within the first few weeks of taking the Silencil pills. This is the indicator that the ingredients have begun to work on your body. However, as I’ve already mentioned before in Silencil reviews, the results depend largely on the level of neuroinflammation in your brain. This varies from person to person.

So while some may begin to see immediate results, in other cases it could take up to three or four months. However, you can be sure that there will be results because the manufacturer offers a 60-day 100% money-back guarantee if it doesn’t.

Besides, analyses of the results of over 122,000 men and women who’ve successfully used this program suggest that you get complete results if you use the supplement for a period of 180 days or more.

How Long Will The Results Stay?

How long the result stays seems to depend on how consistently you use the Silencil supplement. The longer you use the supplement without breaks, the longer the results seem to last. Surveys show that typically if you use the supplement for a period of six months, then the results seem to last for at least one to two years.

However, it is also quite evident from survey data and Silencil reviews that the results diminish over time if the supplement is taken irregularly or inconsistently. So, doctors recommend using Silencil pills for a prolonged period of 180 days, for long-lasting results.

Who Should Take the Silencil Supplement?

If you are too much troubled by the ringing and hissing sounds in the ears, it is an indication that you need to try a reliable tinnitus solution like Silencil. However, if the condition is caused as a result of any other serious health problem, one should consider consulting the doctor before taking the supplement.

Those who have been disappointed with the treatments and medications can also go for the supplement. However, keep in mind that the supplement cannot ensure a complete cure for tinnitus. But, it will help improve the quality of life of people with tinnitus.

What Do Silencil Independent Reviews Suggest?

I have been through many Silencil independent and real reviews and found almost all of them praising the supplement. Silencil real reviews by genuine customers suggest that the supplement has helped them live free without getting hindered by tinnitus symptoms. Most people have reported the supplement to be an effective solution for tinnitus and related conditions. Silencil customer reviews, in short, suggest the supplement highly beneficial for tinnitus patients.

How Much Does Silencil Cost?

Silencil price point is one of the reasons why there has been a sudden surge in the demand for the supplement. Apparently, the manufacturer has brought the price down so that more people can enjoy its benefits. However, it is hard to tell how long the offer will last so it is best to act fast.

A single bottle of Silencil that actually costs $99 is now available for just $69 and a small shipping fee. This single bottle contains 60 capsules that will last for 30 days in the recommended Silencil dosage.

You could get an even better discount if you choose to get one of the two multi-bottle packs.

With the 6-bottle best-value pack, you can have a 180 day supply of Silencil capsules at $49 a bottle and a total of $294. You also get free U.S. shipping with this pack.

Alternatively, you could choose the 3-bottle pack which is most popular that will give you a 90-day supply of capsules at $59 a bottle. This will cost you a total of $177 and comes with free U.S. shipping.

I would recommend that you get one of the multi-bottle packs since you have to use the Silencil supplement for at least three months to get the best results anyway.

Here are the Silencil price deals at a glance:

Where To Get Silencil Pills?

The only place to get Silencil supplement is the official product website. The website is easy to navigate and you can get the supplement delivered to your doorstep with just a few clicks.

However, be aware that there are imitators trying to make a buck by selling products using the same or similar names with websites of the same likeness. A tech-savvy person would be easily able to tell the difference. But these websites are designed to fool unsuspecting customers and steal money right out of their wallets.

So make extra sure that you purchase the Silencil supplement only from the official website. Besides, you can avail yourself of the money-back guarantee (even though it is unlikely) only if you get it from the official website.

You can use the link I have shared with Silencil review to purchase the supplement from the official website, just to be sure.

Final Verdict on Silencil Reviews

Are you tired of your ear problems and the constant visits to the ear specialist? Then Silencil might be just the solution for you. If you are experiencing sleep deprivation, memory and focus issues, and low energy levels, Silencil could help you with that too.

As I have already mentioned in this Silencil review, it is widely considered to be an effective dietary supplement that targets the root cause of tinnitus - the inflammation of your brain tissue and nerve cells. Hundreds of customers seem to have found Silencil effective in treating their tinnitus problems.

It is 100% natural, clinically tested to be safe, and is reported to have no side effects. Besides, you are covered by a 60-day, 100% money-back guarantee, which means that there are zero risks involved. So I’d say Silencil is surely worth a shot.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does the Silencil supplement work?

The supplement works by reducing the inflammation inside the brain that causes tinnitus. As a result, you will notice a reduction of pressure and ringing sounds in the ear.

How safe is the Silencil supplement?

The formula is completely made of natural ingredients and manufactured under GMP certified and approved facilities. It is safe to consume the supplement as per the manufacturer's guidelines.

How long will it take to notice the changes?

It is possible that you might find slight changes within the first day itself. With time, you will notice the discomforts going away from your life. If you are looking for long-term results, you should follow the course for at least a few months.

Is the Silencil supplement available on Walmart or Amazon?

The supplement is currently not available anywhere other than on the official website. You will not be able to find Silencil Amazon listing on the web. The supplement is not available in any physical stores as well.

Do you need a prescription to buy Silencil?

No. Silencil being a natural solution for tinnitus and not considered a medicine, you do not need a prescription to buy the supplement.

Silencil Customer Reviews and Complaints

Janet Mary

"Persistent ringing and hissing sound in my ears was driving me crazy. I always felt like hell with the noise in my ears. Even after taking many prescriptive medicines, I found no solace.

I happened to go through Silencil customer reviews online while searching for tinnitus solutions. I decided to risk all the money and health to see how it works!

I am thankful for the supplement, and all the customer reviews that helped me make the decision."

Michael H

"The irritating noise in my ears was not even letting me live a day peacefully. Surprisingly, one fine day, my daughter came up with this online wisdom to save me.

At first, I couldn't believe in the supplement and the way it claims to help. However, I took the risk as a last resort. But, it worked!"

Josephine

"Sound therapy, stress relief exercise, and even those ugly hearing aids now seem like a horrible nightmare when I think about my life with tinnitus. I couldn't even control my mind because of the troubling noise in my ears.

Silencil was indeed a boon that helped me enjoy a peaceful life. I no longer hear any ringing or hissing since I started taking the Silencil supplement.``

Richard Jason

"It was hard for me to believe in a natural supplement to do something that all modern medicine and techniques couldn't. But, the Silencil supplement changed all my perceptions about dietary supplements.

I believe it is a true miracle that works so well to ease the symptoms of tinnitus. All the money spent on the supplement worth the results it gave. I would recommend the Silencil supplement to anyone who is suffering from tinnitus symptoms.``

