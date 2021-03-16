New York, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meticore is a 100% natural weight loss supplement, one of its kind that helps to attack the root cause of slow metabolism which is low core body temperature. Their official website describes how Meticore supplement is capable of assisting to lose weight without having to follow any unhealthy lifestyle changes. They also show statistics of about 2 lakh people who have benefitted from this exclusive metabolism-boosting supplement. If you find this review article intriguing wait till you read about how Meticore supplement guaranteed to bring about a cycle of changes in your life.

Meticore Reviews - 100% Safe Weight Loss Formula?

Keep reading as I explain in detail about Meticore supplement, what benefits you can acquire, how the ingredients are formulated, and also in regards to the pricing and details about their official website where you can purchase the supplement from.

Go through my Meticore review to know more.





Product Name Meticore Main Benefits Helps to shed more fat Category Weight loss Ingredients African Mango Extract, Bitter Orange, Ginger, and much more Administration Route Oral Dosage Take 1 pill a day Side Effects No Major Side Effects reported Results 2-3 months Price $59 Availability Only through the official website Official Website Click Here

What Is Meticore?

Meticore supplements were fundamentally designed for helping individuals suffering from the troubles of obesity. They are formulated for triggering low core body temperature which happens to be the root cause of your metabolism levels stooping low which leads to obesity.

Obesity is indeed a troublesome lifestyle disease. The fact is it comes with a lot of luggage. You are prone to more than one disease or illness if you are obese. We all have it hard and especially with life being constrained to homes due to lockdown there is not much we can do to move around. In times such as now when the world is trapped with a pandemic, it is difficult and even more vulnerable for someone who is obese.

You can be someone who tried all the crazy fad diets you came across only to lose a few pounds and gain double back. Do you find yourself tired and weak with zero energy to make it to your workplace? The reason could be your low metabolism rates and with Meticore supplements, you can find a solution to your trouble.

Meticore ingredients used to make this super formula helps you to attack this root cause and boost your metabolism levels. The cutting-edge formula is free from all kinds of side effects, thanks to the use of natural ingredients that have been clinically proven.

These function to increase your metabolism rate thus helping you burn your fat intensely. This eventually leads to an organic weight loss which is a healthier option that is long-lasting.

They are made in a sterile and safe environment in a certified facility, the ingredients are non-GMO certified.

Each bottle of Meticore supplements consists of 30 capsules formed supplements that can easily be swallowed.

About The Creator

Meticore supplements were produced with the main focus being a healthy choice to lose weight by improving one's metabolism. They studied and figured how lower core body temperature leads to slowing of metabolism which is one reason why weight loss becomes a tough job. With naturally generating heat in the body, the company designed a supplement that was helpful to boost metabolism which increased the fat burning process.

They are a certified company that uses ingredients that are tested and proven to be safe and non-GMO certified. The ingredients are used in an accurate proportion which is necessary to achieve effective results.

Meticore Ingredients

An interesting fact found while researching the Meticore ingredients was in regards to their proportion. Each Meticore capsule contains the same proportion of ingredients that are accurately measured so that you receive the optimum effect. The ingredients are clinically proven to be effective for weight loss and each of them has various properties that combine to produce this metabolism-boosting weight loss formula.

The list of Meticore ingredients is given below for your better understanding.

African Mango Extract - Loaded with fiber, amino acids, essential fatty acids, and minerals this ingredient helps in digestion, improving metabolism levels as well as melting your fat. It has properties that enhance your energy keeping you active and fit. The fiber content is useful as it helps to keep you feel full and hence limits your calorie consumption. It helps you to control your appetite and not binge eat.

Loaded with fiber, amino acids, essential fatty acids, and minerals this ingredient helps in digestion, improving metabolism levels as well as melting your fat. It has properties that enhance your energy keeping you active and fit. The fiber content is useful as it helps to keep you feel full and hence limits your calorie consumption. It helps you to control your appetite and not binge eat. Bitter Orange - Another natural and efficient ingredient added to the formula is the bitter orange that is filled with properties that help to boost your metabolism, eventually burning down excess calories. This helps to keep you active and away from any lethargic or fatigued state. The primary function is to improve the process of thermogenesis. This increases your body temperature thus spiking the metabolism in your system. This leads to the burning of fat at an increased speed.

Another natural and efficient ingredient added to the formula is the bitter orange that is filled with properties that help to boost your metabolism, eventually burning down excess calories. This helps to keep you active and away from any lethargic or fatigued state. The primary function is to improve the process of thermogenesis. This increases your body temperature thus spiking the metabolism in your system. This leads to the burning of fat at an increased speed. Ginger - This ingredient is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties thus helping you get rid of any inflammation. It also helps to detoxify and flushes out all harmful toxins, thus cleaning your blood and entire body. This improves your metabolism levels by stimulating the blood flow. They also have the effective capability to suppress your appetite and improve your gut health.

This ingredient is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties thus helping you get rid of any inflammation. It also helps to detoxify and flushes out all harmful toxins, thus cleaning your blood and entire body. This improves your metabolism levels by stimulating the blood flow. They also have the effective capability to suppress your appetite and improve your gut health. Moringa Leaves - The diabetes fighter, moringa helps to reduce weight loss at large levels with the help of better digestive properties and fiber content. It fights obesity inside the body and also is great at regulating blood sugar levels. They are also found to help improve your strength and vitality as well as increased libido levels.

The diabetes fighter, moringa helps to reduce weight loss at large levels with the help of better digestive properties and fiber content. It fights obesity inside the body and also is great at regulating blood sugar levels. They are also found to help improve your strength and vitality as well as increased libido levels. Brown Seaweed Extract - Slow down metabolism is highly due to the toxins that have accumulated in your body for a long time. What you need is a bunch of antioxidants and that is what brown seaweed extract gives you. Loaded with antioxidants it helps to flush out the toxins that help to improve your metabolism rates and thus leading to weight loss.

Slow down metabolism is highly due to the toxins that have accumulated in your body for a long time. What you need is a bunch of antioxidants and that is what brown seaweed extract gives you. Loaded with antioxidants it helps to flush out the toxins that help to improve your metabolism rates and thus leading to weight loss. Turmeric - It has been used in the most ancient treatments and even today is considered a great detoxifier and multi-useful ingredient. An anti-inflammatory ingredient helps you to cure your inflammation as well as improves your immune system.

Apart from these 6 primary ingredients formula also includes a fair amount of chromium and Vitamin B12. Chromium is useful to process the lipids and sugar coming into your body from the food you consume.

A sufficient amount of chromium is necessary for your body to protect your heart health. Vitamin B12 is a necessary vitamin that is important for the optimum functioning of a healthy body. It is highly effective to curb anxiety, stress, and other mental illnesses like depression. It helps to elevate your mood and keeps you active.

>>>Click Here To Order Meticore Supplement From The Official Website

Meticore Pills Benefits

By now you would have an idea of how Meticore supplements benefit you. It is effectively formulated to improve your metabolism levels by attacking the root cause so that you can healthily lose weight with less or zero troubles in the process.

Apart from that, there are a few benefits that need to be highlighted to understand what else Meticore will be able to provide you. These are as follows.

The ingredients used are organic and natural. They have been tested and proven to be safe and healthy. Hence what is understood is that there will be no major side effects from consuming Meticore supplement. They are certified as non-GMO.

They are vegan-friendly hence ensuring that anyone who does not consume dairy or meat or is lactose intolerant can consume Meticore supplement.

Another benefit is since there are no instant stimulants, preservatives, additives, or chemicals the supplement will not be something you become dependent on or that of a habit-forming substance.

It functions to regulate your low core body temperature and thus helps you heat your body when in need. This eventually results in boosting metabolism.

The ingredients like Turmeric and Ginger are loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammation that helps to detoxify your body as well as get rid of any pain or inflammation.

Meticore pills also benefit you to lose weight organically. This felt like an important factor because often when you lose weight there is a chance to regain it back easily and double the size. Meticore guarantees to aid weight loss in such a way it takes time to gradually shed your fat thus helping you do not reverse the process.

Another benefit that felt the need to be highlighted is how you are provided with a 100% money-back guarantee for 60 days. This proves that they do care for you and if at all you feel Meticore capsule didn’t work for you, they are always ready to give back your money.

They do not have any allergen content in them. Since the ingredients are all mentioned and none of them include any allergens in them it is safe for anyone irrespective of their allergies.

They are manufactured in a safe and sterile environment.

They have made it hassle-free and hence there is only a one-time payment for Meticore supplement. This ensures you that you need not go through any procedures that involve re-billing, auto-shipping, handling charges, etc.

They come in soft gel capsules that are very easy to follow. There is no odd taste or smell that could otherwise make you feel nauseous.

Meticore Side Effects, Dosage, And How To Use It?

Throughout studying Meticore supplements through various Meticore reviews, it is found that there are no side effects. The creators are said to be keen on producing the most healthy and safe supplements that do not cause any kinds of nausea, rashes, dizziness, or indigestion. Hence the formula has been tested for purity, safety, and potency.

According to the testimonials and Meticore customer experiences, there is no mention of any harmful side effects that need to be concerned about.

In regards to the dosage, it is best to consume one pill daily in the morning. It is suggested that you can take it before your breakfast. You can easily swallow the pill or mix it with your food if needed.

Do not overdose as it can lead to negative consequences. There is no evidence of faster weight loss if you increase the number of capsules daily and hence it is highly advised to stick to the prescription.

Who Is Meticore Supplement For?

According to what the creators state, Meticore supplement is for any adult who wishes to improve their metabolism, lose weight and enhance their overall health. With life being lethargic on a whole and intensified with the pandemic, it can be hard to move around and heat the body. With an organic supplement like Meticore, this can be made easy. If you are 1 year and above looking for a healthy alternative to shed down fat, this is your deal.

However, if you belong to any of these categories it is best to refrain from Meticore supplement.

Pregnant and nursing women are advised not to consume the supplement during the period as it can harm their child.

If you have a prior medical condition it is also suggested that you discuss it with your doctor before you begin the course.

Meticore capsule is designed for adults, hence it is prohibited for anyone below 18 years to consume the supplements.

How Does Meticore Work?

The technique is to generate heat in your body and with the thermogenesis activated your metabolism rates spike up which eventually helps to shed more fat. Once you start consuming the pills your body will initially recognize the formula and acquaint with it. In a week or two, it will start regulating your low core body temperature and this helps to boost metabolism in your body.

With the antioxidants present in the formula your body is detoxified of harmful toxins that were otherwise accumulated and thus reducing blood flow circulation. This also enhances metabolism rates in your body.

Altogether you can boost the metabolism which effectively intensified the shedding of fat. The fat-burning process is multiplied and organically you start losing weight. Your body becomes energetic and active and you feel all pumped up as your metabolic system is activated.

This is enhanced with the practice of following a balanced diet and exercising regularly which enhances the supplement’s functioning.

Is Meticore A Magic Pill?

The idea of the magic pill is a gimmick that is just a marketing trick to lure customers. No supplement can magically enhance your health. If you do come across such a pill chances are there are instant stimulants that are harmful to your body.

In the case of Meticore supplements, there are no such stimulants and hence it takes an organic period to provide you with the results. It is also important that you follow a balanced diet and exercise regularly for the supplement to function effectively. This means that you cannot simply gulp down a pill and expect it to magically work. The natural and organic formula becomes effective and long-lasting when you put in the minimal effort that is necessary for your wellness.

How Long Will Meticore Take To See The Result?

If you are expecting instant gratification, this is not your pill. Hence you cannot get to see effective results within days of consuming the pill. It will take an organic period which can vary between 2-3 months. This is good for your health and guarantees a long-lasting effect if you maintain consistency.

It also depends on factors like how much you weigh, your age, workout routines, what you consume, if you have any other diseases to name a few. Hence the results can be subjective and depend on these factors of an individual.

There have been Meticore reviews that show how some have noticed weight loss within a few weeks while for others it went up to 2 months to notice a generous amount of weight loss. The bottom line being it is important you maintain the daily course and keep yourself healthy with a balanced meal and workout.

How Long Will The Results Last?

The simple technique is if you consume it for a longer period, you can enjoy a long-lasting result. There have been scientific studies that back this statement. If you have followed a 2 to 3-month course, you can enjoy the weight loss journey for more than a year and it doesn’t reverse easily. You do have to keep up the consistency.

This also comes with a few regulations such as abstinence of alcohol and drugs like tobacco. These have a risk of tarnishing the effect of the supplement, hence it is best not to consume them while on the course.

Practicing a proper diet and moderate workouts can also improve the effectiveness of the supplements and help you achieve your goals easily.

Meticore Price And Where To Grab A Bottle?

At present, there are offers provided on the website in regards to Meticore pills. These are meant for a short-term period or until stock lasts.

After studying through various factors related to Meticore supplements, their period of functioning, etc. what has come to notice is that buying the supplement in bulk can help you ease down on your pocket as well as your stock would last not breaking your consistency. Hence you can go for the 60 Day supply or the 180 day supply which are available at $147 and $234 respectively.

The original price of one bottle of Meticore was $297 which is at present sold for $59 only. A reasonable shipping fee is charged which seems reasonable for providing quality delivery services.

Due to the high demand for Meticore supplement, the product has a higher chance of going out of stock easily. Exploiting this, there have been third-party sellers that have made exact copies of the supplement and are selling it at a higher rate. The fact is these are shams and chances are you end up wasting your money.

Meticore capsules are solely available on their official websites. Any other sellers are fake and it is best you keep away from them.

Meticore supplement also comes with a 100% money-back guarantee that is available for 60 days from the day of purchase. This is only available if the purchase is made from their official website.

Meticore Supplement Official Website - https://meticore.com

Is Meticore A Legit Supplement?

By far this is one of the most transparent supplements that has been reviewed. The company has largely invested in maintaining its credibility and genuineness. Hence there is nothing shabby or fake about it.

The list of ingredients, its composition, how it is made, and the entire story are well explained and put out for the public. There is no worry of them being in any way harmful or sham. Meticore guarantees to organically help you go through the weight loss journey and improve your metabolism. This is achieved if maintained consistency and commitment.

Meticore Customer Reviews And Complaints

There are testimonials and Meticore reviews that talk about how successfully helpful the supplements were in losing their weight.

The minor complaint that has been noticed is in regards to the supplements not being available anywhere in the local market. This is compensated with the bulk package they provide which seems to be a great deal. There are no major complaints about Meticore supplements or the delivery services provided by the supplement.

Final Thoughts on Meticore Reviews

By now you would have an understanding of the Meticore supplement. Meticore review has tried to focus on the various aspects in regards to the supplement and how one can find them useful. It is a weight loss metabolic boosting supplement that helps people especially those troubled with obesity to lose weight.

This does look like a healthy alternative that guarantees effective results for those struggling to lose weight. Some of the highlights include how there are no crazy diets to follow or workouts that are back-breaking. You also have a proper idea about the ingredients and their necessity in your supplement. The fact there are no harmful side effects or instant stimulants also increases their credibility. They come with great offers and packages that make it comparatively flexible to choose from.

What strikes out is that the company did not overdo their marketing and stick to what the supplement provides and that is an organic method of weight loss. Nowhere do they state that you will find results within weeks or days of using Meticore supplement. They also provide you with a 100% money-back guarantee which ensures you will not lose money if the supplements do not work for you.

Overall if you are tired of failed diet plans and gym routines, this supplement can be suggested as a great option that is guaranteed to provide a long-lasting result that is natural and safe. You need not go through a tough process as Meticore capsule helps to energize and keep you active.

If you find Meticore review helpful and credible you can give the Meticore pills a try and experience a healthy weight loss journey.

>>>Click Here To Order Meticore Supplement From The Official Website (60 Days Money-Back Guarantee)

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is the facility located in the US?

- Yes, it is located in the US. The manufacturing facility is approved and certified. The surrounding and environment is assured to be safe, sterile and meeting to the hygienic standards.

2. Do the Supplements come with any allergens?

- As far as allergens are concerned such as dairy, nuts, gluten, and meat the supplements are free of all them. They are vegan and there is no trouble in regards to any allergic reactions.

3. Will I gain back the weight I lost?

- The supplement has an organic and natural way of shedding fat. The advantage of this is that the tendency to gain back the weight is very low. You do have to maintain a balanced diet and workout moderately to keep up the size. The supplement does offer a long-lasting result, but it is equally important you keep yourself healthy alongside.

4. How long does it take to ship the supplements?

- If you are someone residing within the states of the US, the delivery takes up to 6 working days. There can be a delay in international delivery depending upon the country. This varies according to the customs clearance and other shipping regulations at the airport. On average it can take up to 15 working days for delivery.

5. Will it be effective if I am above 40 years old?

- The supplement is designed for adults and anyone above 18 years of age will find them extremely effective. There could be a variance in achieving the desired results, but the supplement is functioning for any adult who wishes to lose weight healthily.

6. Will I be charged when the product is delivered?

- No, there are no extra charges while delivering the supplement. It is a one-time payment that is to be done at the time of ordering the supplement. You will not be asked for any delivery charges, handling charges, or re-billing in the future.

7. How do I apply for a refund?

- The company does provide you a 100% money-back guarantee which can be availed within 60 days from the purchase. All you have to do is contact their customer service center requesting a refund. This is a hassle-free process with no questions asked. Once they do get your email they will initiate the process for a refund.

8. What sort of exercise routine should I follow with the Meticore supplements?

- It is best to stick to moderate workout routines. If you have a gym in your locality you can consult the instructor for a routine that will best fit you and help enhance the supplements’ effectiveness. Sticking to walking or jogging and moderate cardio exercises are highly suggested.

9. What do I do if I overdose accidentally?

- If you do end up accidentally overdosing on the supplements check if you are experiencing any side effects. If you are vomiting, feeling dizzy, or lightheaded you should rush to the nearest hospital.

It is always suggested that you do not consume more than what is mentioned on the label or what is prescribed by your doctor.

10. How genuine are Meticore medium reviews?

-There is no credibility on the reviews you find on Medium blog. This is because the blog is an unregulated space where anyone can write an article. Hence it is best not to rely on these articles

11. Can I access Meticore supplements from Australia?

-Yes, Meticore supplements are available worldwide and they are available in Australia. The supplements can be used by anyone around the globe and there is no limitation to their accessibility.

12. Does Amazon sell the Meticore supplements?

-No, if you do come across Meticore on amazon chances are it is duplicate. At present the company only sells it through their official website and have not authorised marketing or sales through any third-party sellers.

13. Is Meticore available in the UK?

-The supplements are accessible to the people of the UK and can be purchased. Since there is international shipping there is no limitation for the Meticore capsules being available in the UK.

Click Here To Order Meticore Supplement From The Official Website

Meticore Supplement Real Reviews From Customers

I was 250 pounds when I came across Meticore pills. Going through a state of depression my counselor asked me if I was open to alternative medicine. She mentioned how I might find it helpful or not. I was skeptical and initially laughed at the idea of a capsule helping me lose weight. She suggested how I change my lifestyle a bit and along with her mental support that I could see a change in my weight. I was not ready to give in, but she told me about her husband who lost about 35 pounds in 3 months. I bought the 6 month supply and daily had one capsule in the morning. The first few weeks I didn’t see much of any difference except the fact I was feeling a little active. After 45 days I noticed how my weight had gone down. I had lost 7 pounds and this was something new. I lost 40 pounds in the last 6 months and I still have a long way to go. I feel so much energetic, elated, and happier thanks to Meticore supplements.

- Jaine Pegg, Texas

With the help of Meticore pills, I was able to get back on track. Being an athlete the last thing I wanted was to be stuck at home or worse never get back on the ground. An accident left me stuck at home and then I started gaining weight. I ended up gaining more than 35 pounds and I was officially obese. My belly fat made me sick. I had lost all my energy and even a 20-minute walk made me tired easily. Meticore supplements helped me get back my metabolism and work on my body. Within 2 months I shed half the weight I gained and I was able to run miles without having to lose my breath.

- Thomas Marvin, New York

Imagine having to be obese at the age of 23. I was that girl who was mocked throughout college and ended up having terrible social anxiety. I barely had the energy to wake up from my bed. I tried several diets ending up gaining more weight. I came across Meticore supplements while looking for a different choice to lose weight. I was so obsessed with the idea of losing weight that I just ordered the three-month supply. I was skeptical a little after making the purchase. My thoughts revolved around how it could end up being a fake product just like many others that are found on the internet. Three months into the course I was glad I made that instant decision. I had lost about 25 pounds and I was looking forward to my next course. I was working out properly and eating healthy. The supplements motivated me to want to live a healthier lifestyle and not binge eat junk food. This has helped me get a life that was otherwise not happening for me.

- Lara Jones, California

The midlife crisis hit me terribly and I ended up compensating for it by overeating. I was in my 50s and the only option in front of me looked like going under the needle. I was scared of having to undergo surgery at this age and hence hesitated. My daughter was the one who recommended the supplement to me and I did my research. Going through various Meticore reviews I found out how the supplement has a transparent and credible side to it. I gave it a try and knew from the beginning I cannot expect fast results. I gave it the time and within 6 months was able to lose my weight. I was back to how I used to be and a lot healthier. I felt active and the supplements helped me rejuvenate my entire system.

- Raymond McArthur, Ohio

I was a mother of 2 and my second pregnancy took a huge toll on me leaving me obese. I was heavy and saggy and I looked old. I had joined a social support group and a member suggested I give Meticore supplements a try. Not only was I able to lose all the pregnancy pounds but I got to be toned and had my entire belly flat. I was able to flaunt in my best swimsuits and evening dresses which was a faraway dream after my first pregnancy. Thanks to Meticore supplements my life seems to have changed 360 degrees.

- Amber Wills, Nevada

My father was always obese. It had started affecting his heart health and he hardly could get up without anyone helping him. After his second heart attack, the doctors suggested he shed down some fat. It was not easy to get him up to work out as his body was easily tired. His metabolism seems to be slowing down and he was not in his peak age. In his 60s it was hard to put him on a strict diet or gym routine. After trying to find an alternative I came across the Meticore pills. It felt like a last available resort and we all were skeptical and so we consulted his doctor. After two months of trying on the course, he seemed active and highly energetic. He was able to go for walks and even do a few aerobics. He continued the supplements for a longer period and after more than 6 months he was done being obese. This is no magic formula, but a committed journey of sticking to an organic way of losing weight. It also helped improve my father’s metabolism rate which was necessary for his weight loss.

- Terry Williams, Florida

Click Here To Order Meticore Supplement From The Official Website (60 Days Money-Back Guarantee)



Media Contact

You can contact Meticore Customer Service for any questions, comments, or testimonials.

Contact Person: Mathew MacMahon

Role: Support Manager

Email: support@meticore.com

By Phone: United States & Canada: (877) 752-0886

About ConsumersCompanion

ConsumersCompanion is an e-commerce news and product review website for dietary supplements including vitamins, and we are dedicated to presenting only the most effectual supplements manufactured by the most trusted brands in the industry.



We’re dedicated to giving information about products that facilitate your health. Each natural supplement, you’ll find on our website have been judged by our research team for its quality. Every product we highlight is backed by a money-back guarantee and our secure website confirm a safe shopping practice for our customers. In addition, our knowledgeable experts are ready to clarify all your doubts and help you gain better health.

It’s sometimes hard to cut through all the junk that’s out there when all you require is a solution to your trouble. Marketing professionals have knowledge about the health issues people have and they take advantage of our strong desires to gain better health.



Contact Person: Damian Marino

Press Release Email: contact@meticore.com

Phone: +14708238160

#########################

Disclosure by content creator

Statements on the Meticore have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. If you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition, consult your physician before using the product.This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase done from this story is done at your own risk. Consult a qualified professional before any such purchase. Any purchase done from these links is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling.





This news has been published for the above source. ConsumersCompanion [ID=17322]

KISS PR PRODUCT REVIEWER COMPENSATION DISCLOSURE

Pursuant to the Federal Trade Commission's guidance of the public in conducting its affairs in conformity with legal requirements comprised in 16 C.F.R. § 255 et seq. on the use of endorsements and testimonials in advertising, this Product Reviewer Compensation Disclosure is provided by KissPR.com LLC and its affiliated entities (hereinafter referred to collectively as “KISS PR”). This disclosure applies to content displayed on all mobile, desktop, and other online versions of KISS PR’s websites and to those of KISS PR’s distribution partners (hereinafter referred to collectively as “the Websites”) and is provided for the purpose of disclosing the nature of the connection between KISS PR and product reviewers, advertisers, sponsors, endorsers, and other third-parties whose advertisements, sponsorships, endorsements, testimonials, opinions, or other product-related or service-related statements or reviews may appear on the Websites (hereinafter referred to as an "Product Reviewer").

This Product Reviewer Compensation Disclosure is intended to disclose to you that in consideration of payment of monetary and other compensation from a Product Reviewer, as described below, KISS PR sells various advertising, sponsorships, and marketing campaigns that are featured on one or more of the Websites.

There is a financial connection related to some of the products or services mentioned, reviewed, or recommended on the Websites between KISS PR and the Product Reviewer that owns, markets, or sells such product or service. If you decide to purchase a product or service featured on one or more of the Websites, KISS PR will not receive compensation related to that purchase from a Product Reviewer but may receive a one-time fee from the Product Reviewer for posting or distributing the product review on or via the Websites.

Further, KISS PR may post or otherwise promote on the Websites content, including editorial content, which may feature third-party products and services (a "Reviewed Product"). This content may contain weblinks to third-party owned or operated web sites where you can purchase Reviewed Product (“Product Link”). If you click on a Product Link and then purchase a Reviewed Product on the linked web site, KISS PR will not receive compensation from the third-party offering the Reviewed Product (the “Vendor”).

Weblinks on the Websites featuring a Reviewed Product may be added to posts or articles that are not identified on the Websites as comprising or containing paid or sponsored content. In such case, a disclosure statement about the Reviewed Product and the compensation that KISS PR might receive in connection with its purchase by you will be included in such posts or articles. Further, third-party advertisements may be posted on the Websites. Each time you click on such an advertisement, KISS PR may receive compensation from the third-party advertiser, even if you do not purchase any product or service from that third-party.

KISS PR will, subject to the disclaimer of liability set forth below, endeavor to ensure that product or service endorsements appearing in the Websites or in posts or articles distributed via the Websites reflect the honest opinions, findings, beliefs, or experiences of the Product Reviewer as they relate to such product or service. If you have any complaint, concern, or question relating to the content of any such post or article, including alleged infringement of any intellectual property rights, you should address your complaint, concern, or question directly to the Product Reviewer or the Vendor.

NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES ; NON-RELIANCE . EXCEPT FOR ANY EXPRESS REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES CONTAINED IN THIS DISCLOSURE STATEMENT, NEITHER KISS PR NOR ANY OTHER PERSON ON KISS PR’S BEHALF HAS MADE OR MAKES ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EITHER ORAL OR WRITTEN, WHETHER ARISING BY LAW, COURSE OF DEALING, COURSE OF PERFORMANCE, USAGE, TRADE, OR OTHERWISE, ALL OF WHICH ARE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED, AND YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT YOU HAVE NOT RELIED UPON ANY REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY MADE BY KISS PR OR ANY OTHER PERSON ON KISS PR’S BEHALF, EXCEPT AS SPECIFICALLY PROVIDED IN THIS DISCLOSURE STATEMENT.

DISCLAIMER OF LIABILITY . IN NO EVENT SHALL KISS PR BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OF OR THE ACCURACY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY ADVERTISEMENT, SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT, TESTIMONIAL, OPINION, OR OTHER PRODUCT-RELATED OR SERVICE-RELATED STATEMENT OR REVIEW APPEARING IN THE WEBSITES OR IN ANY POST OR ARTICLE DISTRIBUTED VIA THE WEBSITES.

© 2021 KissPR.com LLC



Media Contact Website: [KISS PR Brand Story PressWire] - Email: Media@kisspr.com







Attachment