- Global Submarine Power Cable Market to Reach $24.1 Billion by 2027

New York, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Submarine Power Cable Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033024/?utm_source=GNW

In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.

- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.



Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments. Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.

Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience. Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics. Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations. Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.





Abstract:

- Global Submarine Power Cable Market to Reach $24.1 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Submarine Power Cable estimated at US$9.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 14.8% over the period 2020-2027. Single Core, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.7% CAGR and reach US$17.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Multi Core segment is readjusted to a revised 12.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.2% CAGR

- The Submarine Power Cable market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.2% and 12.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -

ABB

AEI Cables

Furukawa Electric

General Cable Technologies

Hengtong Marine Cable Systems

Hydro Group, NKT Group

JDR Cables

LS Cable & System

Nexans

Prysmian Group

Sumitomo Electric Industries

TE Subcom







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033024/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Submarine Power Cable Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Submarine Power

Cable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Submarine Power Cable by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Power Cable by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Single Core by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Single Core by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Single Core by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Multi Core by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Multi Core by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Multi Core by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for High by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for High by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for High by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Medium by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Medium by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Medium by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Offshore Wind

Power Generation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Offshore Wind Power

Generation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Offshore Wind Power

Generation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Inter-Country &

Island Connection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Inter-Country & Island

Connection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Inter-Country & Island

Connection by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Offshore Oil &

Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Offshore Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Offshore Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Submarine Power

Cable by Type - Single Core and Multi Core - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Submarine Power Cable by Type -

Single Core and Multi Core Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Power Cable by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Core and

Multi Core for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Submarine Power

Cable by Voltage Type - High and Medium - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Submarine Power Cable by

Voltage Type - High and Medium Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Power Cable by

Voltage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High and

Medium for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Submarine Power

Cable by End-Use - Offshore Wind Power Generation,

Inter-Country & Island Connection and Offshore Oil & Gas -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Submarine Power Cable by

End-Use - Offshore Wind Power Generation, Inter-Country &

Island Connection and Offshore Oil & Gas Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Power Cable by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offshore Wind

Power Generation, Inter-Country & Island Connection and

Offshore Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Submarine Power

Cable by Type - Single Core and Multi Core - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Submarine Power Cable by

Type - Single Core and Multi Core Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Power Cable

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Core

and Multi Core for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Submarine Power

Cable by Voltage Type - High and Medium - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Submarine Power Cable by

Voltage Type - High and Medium Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Power Cable

by Voltage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High

and Medium for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Submarine Power

Cable by End-Use - Offshore Wind Power Generation,

Inter-Country & Island Connection and Offshore Oil & Gas -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Submarine Power Cable by

End-Use - Offshore Wind Power Generation, Inter-Country &

Island Connection and Offshore Oil & Gas Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Power Cable

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offshore

Wind Power Generation, Inter-Country & Island Connection and

Offshore Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Submarine Power

Cable by Type - Single Core and Multi Core - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Submarine Power Cable by

Type - Single Core and Multi Core Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Power Cable

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Core

and Multi Core for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Submarine Power

Cable by Voltage Type - High and Medium - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Submarine Power Cable by

Voltage Type - High and Medium Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Power Cable

by Voltage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High

and Medium for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Submarine Power

Cable by End-Use - Offshore Wind Power Generation,

Inter-Country & Island Connection and Offshore Oil & Gas -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Submarine Power Cable by

End-Use - Offshore Wind Power Generation, Inter-Country &

Island Connection and Offshore Oil & Gas Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Power Cable

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offshore

Wind Power Generation, Inter-Country & Island Connection and

Offshore Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Submarine Power

Cable by Type - Single Core and Multi Core - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Submarine Power Cable by

Type - Single Core and Multi Core Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Power Cable

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Core

and Multi Core for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Submarine Power

Cable by Voltage Type - High and Medium - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Submarine Power Cable by

Voltage Type - High and Medium Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Power Cable

by Voltage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High

and Medium for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Submarine Power

Cable by End-Use - Offshore Wind Power Generation,

Inter-Country & Island Connection and Offshore Oil & Gas -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Submarine Power Cable by

End-Use - Offshore Wind Power Generation, Inter-Country &

Island Connection and Offshore Oil & Gas Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Power Cable

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offshore

Wind Power Generation, Inter-Country & Island Connection and

Offshore Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Submarine Power

Cable by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Submarine Power Cable by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Power Cable

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Submarine Power

Cable by Type - Single Core and Multi Core - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Submarine Power Cable by

Type - Single Core and Multi Core Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Power Cable

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Core

and Multi Core for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Submarine Power

Cable by Voltage Type - High and Medium - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Submarine Power Cable by

Voltage Type - High and Medium Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Power Cable

by Voltage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High

and Medium for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Submarine Power

Cable by End-Use - Offshore Wind Power Generation,

Inter-Country & Island Connection and Offshore Oil & Gas -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Submarine Power Cable by

End-Use - Offshore Wind Power Generation, Inter-Country &

Island Connection and Offshore Oil & Gas Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Power Cable

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offshore

Wind Power Generation, Inter-Country & Island Connection and

Offshore Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Submarine Power

Cable by Type - Single Core and Multi Core - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Submarine Power Cable by

Type - Single Core and Multi Core Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Power Cable

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Core

and Multi Core for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Submarine Power

Cable by Voltage Type - High and Medium - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Submarine Power Cable by

Voltage Type - High and Medium Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Power Cable

by Voltage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High

and Medium for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Submarine Power

Cable by End-Use - Offshore Wind Power Generation,

Inter-Country & Island Connection and Offshore Oil & Gas -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Submarine Power Cable by

End-Use - Offshore Wind Power Generation, Inter-Country &

Island Connection and Offshore Oil & Gas Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Power Cable

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offshore

Wind Power Generation, Inter-Country & Island Connection and

Offshore Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Submarine Power

Cable by Type - Single Core and Multi Core - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Submarine Power Cable by

Type - Single Core and Multi Core Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Power Cable

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Core

and Multi Core for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Submarine Power

Cable by Voltage Type - High and Medium - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Submarine Power Cable by

Voltage Type - High and Medium Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Power Cable

by Voltage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High

and Medium for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Submarine Power

Cable by End-Use - Offshore Wind Power Generation,

Inter-Country & Island Connection and Offshore Oil & Gas -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Submarine Power Cable by

End-Use - Offshore Wind Power Generation, Inter-Country &

Island Connection and Offshore Oil & Gas Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Power Cable

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offshore

Wind Power Generation, Inter-Country & Island Connection and

Offshore Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Submarine Power

Cable by Type - Single Core and Multi Core - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Submarine Power Cable by

Type - Single Core and Multi Core Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Power Cable

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Core

and Multi Core for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Submarine Power

Cable by Voltage Type - High and Medium - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Submarine Power Cable by

Voltage Type - High and Medium Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Power Cable

by Voltage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High

and Medium for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Submarine Power

Cable by End-Use - Offshore Wind Power Generation,

Inter-Country & Island Connection and Offshore Oil & Gas -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Submarine Power Cable by

End-Use - Offshore Wind Power Generation, Inter-Country &

Island Connection and Offshore Oil & Gas Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Power Cable

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offshore

Wind Power Generation, Inter-Country & Island Connection and

Offshore Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Submarine Power

Cable by Type - Single Core and Multi Core - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: UK Historic Review for Submarine Power Cable by Type -

Single Core and Multi Core Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Power Cable by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Core and

Multi Core for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Submarine Power

Cable by Voltage Type - High and Medium - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Submarine Power Cable by

Voltage Type - High and Medium Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Power Cable by

Voltage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High and

Medium for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Submarine Power

Cable by End-Use - Offshore Wind Power Generation,

Inter-Country & Island Connection and Offshore Oil & Gas -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Submarine Power Cable by

End-Use - Offshore Wind Power Generation, Inter-Country &

Island Connection and Offshore Oil & Gas Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Power Cable by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offshore Wind

Power Generation, Inter-Country & Island Connection and

Offshore Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 109: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Submarine Power Cable by Type - Single Core and Multi Core -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Submarine Power

Cable by Type - Single Core and Multi Core Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Submarine

Power Cable by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single Core and Multi Core for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Submarine Power Cable by Voltage Type - High and Medium -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Submarine Power

Cable by Voltage Type - High and Medium Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Submarine

Power Cable by Voltage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for High and Medium for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Submarine Power Cable by End-Use - Offshore Wind Power

Generation, Inter-Country & Island Connection and Offshore Oil &

Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Submarine Power

Cable by End-Use - Offshore Wind Power Generation,

Inter-Country & Island Connection and Offshore Oil & Gas

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Submarine

Power Cable by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Offshore Wind Power Generation, Inter-Country & Island

Connection and Offshore Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 118: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Submarine

Power Cable by Type - Single Core and Multi Core - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Submarine Power

Cable by Type - Single Core and Multi Core Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Power

Cable by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single

Core and Multi Core for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Submarine

Power Cable by Voltage Type - High and Medium - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Submarine Power

Cable by Voltage Type - High and Medium Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Power

Cable by Voltage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

High and Medium for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Submarine

Power Cable by End-Use - Offshore Wind Power Generation,

Inter-Country & Island Connection and Offshore Oil & Gas -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Submarine Power

Cable by End-Use - Offshore Wind Power Generation,

Inter-Country & Island Connection and Offshore Oil & Gas

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Power

Cable by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offshore Wind Power Generation, Inter-Country & Island

Connection and Offshore Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 127: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Submarine Power Cable by Type - Single Core and Multi Core -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Rest of World Historic Review for Submarine Power

Cable by Type - Single Core and Multi Core Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Submarine

Power Cable by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single Core and Multi Core for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 130: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Submarine Power Cable by Voltage Type - High and Medium -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: Rest of World Historic Review for Submarine Power

Cable by Voltage Type - High and Medium Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 132: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Submarine

Power Cable by Voltage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for High and Medium for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 133: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Submarine Power Cable by End-Use - Offshore Wind Power

Generation, Inter-Country & Island Connection and Offshore Oil &

Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 134: Rest of World Historic Review for Submarine Power

Cable by End-Use - Offshore Wind Power Generation,

Inter-Country & Island Connection and Offshore Oil & Gas

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 135: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Submarine

Power Cable by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Offshore Wind Power Generation, Inter-Country & Island

Connection and Offshore Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 37

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033024/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001