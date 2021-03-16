Richmond, VA, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Innovative Technology (CIT) today announced that CIT GAP Funds has invested in Herndon, Va.-based AtWork Systems, developer of a fully integrated, complete back office business solution for SMB government contractors. AtWork's OneLynk platform provides end-to-end business processes and real-time analytics, allowing business owners to focus on growing their organizations. The company will use this investment to support growth and continued technology enhancements.



Most large organizations today use a wide range of solutions to address common pain points in their businesses, such as workforce, project and financial management, as well as business continuity, security and compliance. Small businesses, on the other hand, are limited to solutions that are siloed, expensive and unsecured. The OneLynk platform by AtWork combines HR, accounting, payroll, project management, and workflow into one cohesive system, allowing SMBs doing business with government agencies to grow more efficiently.



"We have seen the headaches that owners face when growing their businesses. AtWork Systems created this platform to deliver mobile apps, workforce flexibility, and highly accessible business intelligence to every business owner," said Ron Lewis, Founder and CEO of AtWork Systems. "If you are a government contractor that has outgrown your accounting software and are juggling multiple service providers, OneLynk is your solution. We help small businesses stay lean and efficient, preventing admin issues from holding their business back. We thank CIT for their support as we continue to grow and help more businesses."



OneLynk is an affordable SaaS solution with over 20 apps and tools built on a modern mobile platform. The complete and integrated solution lowers cost of entry, minimizes cost to grow, simplifies and automates project accounting, and streamlines total business integration in one compliant solution. AtWork Systems offers professional services including accounting, HR, contract and project management to help clients configure a solution aligned with their unique needs.



"AtWork recognized a market need for small businesses to quickly yet affordably come up to speed with the complex DCAA cost accounting and emerging CMMC security required by government agencies. With so many variables to consider and keep track of when growing a business in this space, AtWork fills a critical need for small business success," said Jennifer O'Daniel, Investment Director, CIT GAP Funds. "We are pleased to see customer traction for AtWork, including MSC Management Services, who will leverage OneLynk to streamline and simplify government compliance. CIT GAP Funds looks forward to being part of AtWork's future success."



About AtWork Systems

AtWork Systems, Inc. is a computer software company based in Herndon, Virginia. Our SaaS platform OneLynk, offers a complete suite of cloud-based apps that provide a comprehensive shared services back-office ecosystem to small and medium size firms, such as, commercial professional services firms or government contractors. Our vision is to be a leader in the next generation smart business platform for business owners and operators. For more information, please visit http://www.atworksys.com/.



About CIT GAP Funds

CIT GAP Funds makes seed-stage equity investments in Virginia-based technology, cleantech, and life science companies with a high potential for achieving rapid growth and generating a significant economic return for entrepreneurs, co-investors, and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Since its inception in 2005, CIT GAP Funds has deployed $32.4 million in capital across more than 240 portfolio companies, including 17 companies in designated Opportunity Zones. CIT GAP Funds’ investments are overseen by the CIT GAP Funds Investment Advisory Board (IAB). This independent, third-party panel consists of leading regional entrepreneurs, angel, and strategic investors, and venture capital firms such as New Enterprise Associates, Grotech Ventures, Harbert Venture Partners HIG Ventures, Edison Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Intersouth Partners, SJF Ventures, Carilion Health Systems, Johnson & Johnson, General Electric, and Alpha Natural Resources. For more information, please visit www.cit.org/gap.



About the Center for Innovative Technology (CIT)

Investing in Virginia's Growth | CIT concentrates on the early commercialization and seed funding stages of innovation, helping innovators and tech entrepreneurs launch and grow new companies, create high paying jobs, and accelerate economic growth throughout the entire state of Virginia. Founded in 1985, CIT accelerates next generation technologies and technology companies through commercialization, capital formation, and market development initiatives throughout Virginia. Programs include | CIT GAP Funds | Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Virginia Founders Fund | Smart Communities | Cybersecurity | Unmanned Systems | SBIR/STTR Support (Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) & Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs) | Virginia Research Investment Fund (VRIF) | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.cit.org. You can also follow CIT on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Dan Warren LaunchTech Communications 443-977-9638 dan@golaunchtech.com Sara (Pomakoy) Poole Center for Innovative Technology (CIT) sara.poole@cit.org