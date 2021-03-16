Washington, DC, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aspen Security Forum will host Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary and First Secretary of State of the United Kingdom, as he delivers a live policy address ‘A Force for Good' – Global Britain in a Competitive Age on Wednesday, March 17, at 9:00am EDT, 1:00pm GMT. The event will conclude at 10:00am EDT, 2:00pm GMT.

The address will be followed by a one-on-one conversation between Secretary Raab and Andrea Mitchell, NBC News’ Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent, Chief Washington Correspondent, and host of ‘Andrea Mitchell Reports’ on MSNBC.

The Foreign Secretary is expected to present a substantive strategic global vision for the United Kingdom’s role in the world through to 2030 during his remarks. This will cover the UK’s Integrated Review - launched today, and the UK’s plan to become a Science and Tech superpower by 2030. The Foreign Secretary will also discuss plans to address the critical challenges of climate change and biodiversity, the shifting geopolitical landscape, transnational issues, defense modernization, and how the UK will build resilience both at home and abroad.

This event is part of the ongoing Aspen Strategy Group’s Global Leaders Series, which convenes sitting heads of state, government and cabinet-level ministers from around the world for high-level, one-on-one conversations about their most pressing foreign policy and national security challenges.

