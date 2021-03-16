MADISON, Wis., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventure Realty Group, a leading Madison-based real estate brokerage today announces it is now aligned with The Real Brokerage Inc. (Real) to bring a new model of relationship-focused technology to the Wisconsin market. Nationally based Real has pioneered best-in-class technologies that streamline essential business services allowing agents to support clients with information and resources in a more timely and personalized way.



“This powerful partnership between Inventure and Real will provide our growing network of agents throughout Wisconsin with advanced technologies, tools and locally-based training that will allow them to focus on their relationships with clients,” said Kenneth Kaiser, founder of Inventure.

“And, as a publicly traded company, the opportunity with Real allows us to offer more robust opportunities for our agents to build wealth, through things like competitive splits, revenue sharing and stock options. The Real model is also less costly to agents from an overhead perspective which allows them to put more effort and resources into promoting and supporting their clients to best meet their unique needs.”

“Business models are changing and adapting to the new “normal” and it is not any different in real estate,” says former Inventure managing broker Kathleen “Sona” Olson, now Real’s Designated Managing Broker in Wisconsin. “Like in any other industry, new technologies are essential for us to advance our company and improve our value to clients.”

“Buyers, sellers and agents are often operating remotely,” continues Olson. “Mobile apps, private networks and cloud-based resources are becoming increasingly important for them to communicate and conduct business whenever and wherever they are. The technology that Real brings to the table provides all of that and allows us to improve on efforts to maximize exposure to properties and foster the connections with our clients and others.”

“Both Inventure and Real share the same values and commitment to providing extraordinary service with the best platform for growth,” offered Kaiser. “We are focused on continuing to be a resource and trusted partner within our Wisconsin communities.” Inventure and its 90+ agents will continue to operate in Wisconsin as “Inventure Realty, Brokered by Real.”

Inventure Realty Group:

Inventure Realty (www.inventurerealestate.com) has been providing clients with extraordinary service throughout South Central Wisconsin’s real estate Market since 2007. We began with one vision: bring the best customer service to the industry and help our clients reach their dream of home ownership. Today, our 90+ agents have a shared mission to build our dreams while helping our clients realize theirs.

The Real Brokerage Inc.

Real (www.joinreal.com) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating in 25 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Real is building the future, together with agents and their clients. Real creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives.

Contact:

Kenneth Kaiser, President

Inventure Realty Group, Inc.

Ken@InventureRealty.com

Mobile: 608-843-5227

Office: 608-729-0246