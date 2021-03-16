Vancouver, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global PVDF membrane market is estimated to reach value of USD 1,072.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The PVDF membrane market is being driven by increasing demand from oil & gas, coatings, photovoltaic films, and electrical industries. Increase in the demand for research and development activities is also propelling the market.

Market players are investing in advanced PVDF membrane technologies to replace metals and plastics. On the other hand, rising concerns about environment and health and unstable prices are expected to hamper the PVDF membrane market during the forecast period. Increasing need for efficient filtration technology for water and rising demand in the biopharmaceutical industry to manufacture purified drugs are boosting the PVDC membrane market.

Surge in use of PVDF membranes in nano-filtration has propelled the market. Stringent regulations regarding imposed on release and treatment of industrial and municipal wastes are driving the demand for PVDF membranes. On the other hand, high prices of PVDF membranes are likely to restrain the market during the forecast period.

Key Highlights of Report

In August 2019, Toray Industries released a new product called TORAYFIL HFU-B2315AN. It is a pressurized PVDF ultrafiltration membrane module employed for water reuse and pre-treatment of seawater RO systems.

The hydrophilic PVDF membrane has low protein binding feature and it is ideal for sterile filtration of biopharmaceutical fluids. This type of PVDF membrane has excellent endotoxin removal efficiency and it is also perfect for IV filters of 96–120 hours.

Nano-filtration is a separation process that uses organic, thin-film composite membranes with pore sizes ranging from 0.1 nm to 10 nm. Nanofiltration membranes operate at a lower pressure and they have lower discharge volumes and retention concentration than reverse osmosis (RO).

The biopharmaceutical end-use industry segment held the largest market share in 2019, owing to high investments made by companies in research and development. The segment is likely to continue to expand significantly during the forecast period.

Rise in the demand from the biopharmaceutical sector and implementation of stringent regulations in the Asia Pacific region are projected to drive the PVDF membrane market during the forecast period

Key market participants include Merck Millipore, Cytiva, Arkema, Koch Separation Solutions, Pall, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GVS, Membrane Solutions, CITIC Envirotech, and Bio-Rad Laboratories

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global PVDF membrane market based on type, technology, application, end-use industry, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Hydrophilic Hydrophobic

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Ultrafiltration Microfiltration Nanofiltration

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) General Filtration Sample Preparation Bead-based Assays Others

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Biopharmaceutical Industrial Food & Beverage Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



