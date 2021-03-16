LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles-based apparel startup Art Of Uniformity® is launching its first sustainable scrubs capsule that doubles as ready-to-wear. The capsule is designed and made in Los Angeles, and new styles will be added over the next several months, comprising of a unisex jacket, lab coat, and scrub set. The first style to launch is a military-inspired jacket made from brushed, organic cotton. The entire collection is made from natural, and/or recycled fabrics and shipped using 100% recycled, USA-made packaging. To learn more, visit https://artofuniformity.com/collections/medical-uniform-capsule



The company’s founder, Shireen Jamehdor, is an artist and fashion designer from Chicago. Her 15 years of fashion and uniform experience inspired her to create a brand that unites her passions—art, fashion, and environmentalism. She explains, “Unfortunately, there aren’t many fashion or uniform brands that advocate for sustainability. Fast fashion has created huge environmental problems and unethical labor conditions around the world, and people want more sustainable, fair trade options for their clothes and uniforms. Our designs are eco-friendly, functional, and comfortable, and the pieces are versatile and stylish enough to incorporate with the rest of your wardrobe.” https://artofuniformity.com/blogs/news/whats-scrubs-got-to-do-with-it

The “Uniformity” in Art Of Uniformity® has an abstract meaning for the brand. It plays on both literal and figurative interpretations of what a uniform is. Shireen describes the content surrounding the products by explaining, “The way we exhibit our designs and tell stories is a little unconventional, but that’s the “Art” in Art Of Uniformity®.” The brand’s Uniform Couture collection showcases uniforms that have been upcycled into one-of-a-kind, wearable works of art. Each piece is embellished by hand, giving previously-owned garments a new life. Visit https://artofuniformity.com/collections/uniform-couture to shop this unique collection, and sign up for their newsletter to be among the first to hear when new styles launch.

Charitability is also an important part of the brand’s DNA. Since its start in 2019, the company has donated to several nonprofit organizations including Black Girls CODE, Black Artists + Designers Guild, National Congress of American Indians, The Midnight Mission and VIC-Valley InterCommunity Council. Visit https://artofuniformity.com/collections/the-graphic-tee-gallery/products/i-love-l-a and https://artofuniformity.com/pages/art-for-charity to learn more.

