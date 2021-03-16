Vancouver, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare cloud computing market is anticipated to reach USD 90.46 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecast period, the global healthcare cloud computing market is anticipated to expand rapidly. This rapid growth is attributable to the rising demand for high information mobility. In certain contexts, a patient’s medical data can be conveniently synced and exchanged simultaneously by multiple health care facilities by implementing cloud services. This enhances doctors’ capabilities to provide patients with better medical care.
Consequently, patient information is widely accessible through application of cloud-based solutions. Moreover, increasing government initiatives are expected to fuel the demand for healthcare cloud computing during the forecast period. In order to implement innovative technologies, such as electronic health records, governments of countries around the world focus on providing healthcare infrastructure with financial advantages. Government agencies are willing to take a faster direction in the traditionally slow healthcare system, realizing that emerging technology will boost patient care. Furthermore, the increasing application of could computing in Big Data analysis is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.
On the other hand, workflow issues are anticipated to hinder the global healthcare cloud computing market during the forecast period.
Key Highlights of Report
Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare cloud computing market on the basis of cloud type, service, application, price model, end-user, and region.
