SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualia , the leading digital real estate closing company, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the “Best FinTech Startup” award in the fifth annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market today.



Qualia has created a differentiated, truly end-to-end digital real estate closing platform that sets it apart from the point solutions currently on the market. While point solutions assist one party in the transaction for one part of the process, the Qualia platform provides a shared flexible infrastructure for teams to see transactions all the way through from signing to post-closing.

“Real estate technology is one of the most exciting sectors within the larger FinTech landscape and Qualia is one of the pioneering innovators in this space, helping people and businesses save a significant amount of time and money with breakthrough technology to build a new era of real estate lending,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “By simplifying lender-title workflows and integrating operations, Qualia has created a substantial breakthrough for the mortgage industry and their title partners. We are thrilled to recognize Qualia with our ‘Best FinTech Startup’ award for 2021.”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from across the globe.

“The lender-title company relationship is one of the most fundamental relationships within the real estate transaction and one that Qualia is actively supporting through our suite of integrated software solutions,” said Qualia CEO Nate Baker. “We are honored to receive this recognition from FinTech Breakthrough and will continue to drive innovation to streamline the closing process for the entire real estate ecosystem.”

Qualia’s flexible infrastructure simplifies lender-title workflows through collaborative tools such as Qualia Post and Qualia Connect. Qualia’s lender suite of products and services integrate with a Lender’s Loan Origination System to streamline the collection of digital and physical closing documents from their title partners (pre and post-closing). This automates what’s normally a time-intensive, repetitive process for a lender team. To further help collaboration, Qualia Connect offers a secure, shared portal for mortgage lenders, title & escrow businesses, real estate agents, and even the borrower to communicate, access documents, and gain real-time visibility into the progress of a closing.

Qualia continues to build the flexible infrastructure needed for secure, integrated, end-to-end real estate closings for real estate professionals, as well as an easier, more enjoyable home buying and selling experience for their clients.

About Qualia

Qualia is a new class of real estate technology used by real estate professionals, lenders, and homebuyers in the United States. Processing real estate transactions for millions of consumers each year, our technology brings together users from across the real estate ecosystem to coordinate every step of the closing process through a secure shared platform. Built by a diverse team of experts from across the tech, finance, legal, and real estate industries, Qualia combines an enterprise title and escrow production platform, nationwide vendor marketplace, and online closing room for consumers to create a secure, seamless home buying experience for all.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

Press Contact:

Matt Kaufman

Qualia

Email: press@qualia.com