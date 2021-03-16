Company announcement no 13 - 21

16 March 2021





NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S - Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2021

The Annual General Meeting of NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S will be held on Thursday 8 April 2021, at 15:00 (CEST), as a completely electronic General Meeting.

The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting including Appendix 1 is attached.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO +45 76 32 09 89

ir@ntg.dk

Johan Lønberg, Group General Counsel +45 81 77 44 56

jlo@ntg.com

Attachments

NTG Annual General Meeting 2021 - notice to convene incl. appendix





Attachments