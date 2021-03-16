TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kia Canada has evolved the game once again, with the introduction of the enhanced 2022 Kia Stinger. An all-new GT Elite trim and the much-loved GT Limited trim boast refreshed impressive design, advanced safety and remarkable performance. Since its debut, the Kia Stinger has been celebrated by enthusiasts and journalists alike as AJAC’s 2019 Canadian Car of the Year.
“We are continually challenging ourselves to evolve, innovate and outperform,” says Michael Kopke, Director of Marketing at Kia Canada. “The enhanced 2022 Stinger represents an important breakthrough in the brand’s polished, premium design evolution, and represents the tireless outcome of detail driven engineering.”
The redesigned Kia Stinger will be available in Canadian dealerships this spring, with a starting price of $50,495 for the GT Limited, and $52,995 for the GT Elite.
New and Improved – Inside and Out
The 2022 Stinger maintains its sexy, sleek, attention-demanding exterior – now with amplified character and bold, aggressive presence. New to the 2022 Stinger are the following exterior enhancements:
On the interior, our design upgrades haven’t missed a single stitch. New to the 2022 Stinger include:
The Power to Perform
The enhanced 2022 Kia Stinger is here to be noticed – that’s why, we’ve added a little more umph to this well-decorated performance vehicle to include:
Safety First
The 2022 Stinger comes fully equipped with Kia’s critically acclaimed, cutting-edge Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, including:
Thoughtful Tech and Convenience
The 2022 Kia Stinger includes the impressive, intuitive tech features Kia’s known and celebrated for. Technology enhancements in the 2022 model include:
For more information, please visit: www.kia.ca/stinger2022
About Kia Canada
Kia Canada Inc. (KCI), founded in 1999 and is a subsidiary of the Kia Motors Corporation (KMC) based in Seoul, South Korea. The full line of award-winning Kia vehicles offers world-class quality and customer satisfaction through a network of 195 dealers across the country. The company employs 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec.
Whether it is a compact, crossover, or electric model which is among the best in the industry, each Kia vehicle offers a superior combination of precision engineering, exceptional performance, innovative features and advanced safety systems. Kia has sold a million vehicles, including popular models in Canada like the Soul, Forte, Sportage, Sorento, Stinger and has recently added the K5 and Carnival to its lineup. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
Media Contacts:
Saul Lewis
Strategic Objectives
slewis@strategicobjectives.com
T 647-284-1993
Jennifer Szmilko
Manager, PR and Communications
Kia Canada
jszmilko@kia.ca
T 905-302-5452
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d688f0ca-e50d-4b04-aa73-c613742be92c
Kia Canada Inc.
Mississauga, CANADA
2022 Kia Stinger
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Kia Canada Inc. LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: