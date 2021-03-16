PRESS RELEASE

March 16th, 2021

Aéroports de Paris SA

February 2021 traffic figures

Groupe ADP total traffic1 is down by -67.5 % in February 2021 compared to February 2020, with 7.8 million passengers welcomed for the entire network of operated airports. It stands at 33.1% of the 2019 group traffic1. Excluding the favorable scope effect of the integration of GMR Airports, which were not part of the Groupe in February 2020, the decrease in group traffic would be -77.1 %.

At Paris Aéroport alone, with 1.3 million passengers welcomed, the traffic decreased by -82.7% in February 2021 compared to February 2020 (leap year). It stands at 17.3% of the 2019 Paris Aéroport trafic. Paris-Charles de Gaulle welcomed 0.8 million passengers in February 2021 (-84.2% versus February 2020) and Paris-Orly 0.5 million passengers (-79.3% versus February 2020).

At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, only terminals 2E and 2F are currently opened in order to handle the entirety of commercial passenger flights. Terminal 2A is closed from February 23rd onwards. At Paris-Orly, only Orly 2 and 3 are currently opened in order to handle the entirety of commercial passenger flights.

Regarding Groupe ADP's international platforms, and regarding scheduled commercial traffic, only the Hajj terminal at Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia, is closed. All other airports are open to all types of commercial flights, although some local restrictions may apply. Delhi and Hyderabad airports are open for domestic flights and international flights only with the countries India has signed bilateral agreements with.

In Paris Aéroport:

International traffic (excluding Europe, including French Overseas Territories) was down (-83.5%), due to the decrease of all the destinations: Asia-Pacific (-91.8%), North America (-91.6%), the Middle East (-88.8%), Latin America (-84.1%), Africa (‑77.3%);

European traffic (excluding France) was down by -87.9%;

Traffic within mainland France was down by -66.4%;

Traffic with the French Overseas Territories (included within the international traffic) was down by -70.2%;

The number of connecting passengers decreased by -77.7%. The connecting rate stood at 30.8%, up by 7.6 points compared with February 2020.

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.4%-owned by Groupe ADP2, decreased by -68.4% in February 2021.

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by -71.7% in February 2021.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by -76.4% in February 2021.

Passenger traffic at GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP since July 20203, decreased by -49.4% in February 2021.





Passengers Feb. 2021 % change 2021/2020 Jan.- Feb. 2021 % change 2021/2020 Last 12 months % change 2021/2020 Paris-CDG 799,321 -84.2% 1,996,775 -81.1% 13,662,866 -82.1% Paris-Orly 463,134 -79.3% 1,342,210 -70.6% 7,580,167 -76.2% Total Paris Aéroport 1,262,455 -82.7% 3,338,985 -78.0% 21,243,033 -80.4% Santiago de Chile 675,774 -71.7% 1,370,710 -71.7% 5,050,016 -79.5% Amman 139,055 -76.4% 290,546 -77.1% 1,072,805 -88.0% New Delhi 3,219,111 -46.3% 6,288,754 -48.0% 22,696,381 -67.2% Hyderabad 1,085,511 -39.6% 2,229,614 -40.9% 7,994,369 -64.3% Cebu 58,425 -93.0% 125,553 -93.9% 816,301 -93.6% Total GMR Airports 4,363,047



-49.4% 8,643,921



-51.8% 31,507,051



-69.8% Antalya 293,610 -65.6% 586,897 -67.1% 8,572,210 -76.0% Ankara 346,094 -62.3% 657,170 -66.6% 3,748,325 -72.0% Izmir 358,134 -54.9% 676,480 -59.8% 4,453,520 -63.5% Bodrum 48,990 -39.3% 91,560 -44.8% 1,419,209 -67.1% Gazipaşa Alanya 17,775 -40.5% 35,859 -40.1% 250,393 -76.8% Medina 90,083 -87.3% 220,674 -85.5% 947,185 -89.0% Tunisia 3,980 -92.5% 22,186 -78.8% 252,741 -91.6% Georgia 25,607 -87.6% 42,197 -90.4% 243,268 -94.2% North Macedonia 46,303 -72.2% 104,096 -70.3% 536,264 -80.3% Zagreb(4) 31,534 -82.9% 69,597 -82.0% 607,149 -82.4% Total TAV Airports 1,262,110 -68.4% 2,506,716 -70.4% 21,030,264 -77.9%









Aircraft Movements Feb. 2021 % change 2021/2020 Jan.- Feb. 2021 % change 2021/2020 Last 12 months % change 2021/2020 Paris-CDG 11,706 -66.8% 25,476 -64.9% 165,148 -66.9% Paris-Orly 4,536 -70.7% 11,369 -64.4% 62,488 -71.3% Total Paris Aéroport 16,242 -68.0% 36,845 -64.8% 227,636 -68.2% Santiago de Chile 5,825 -60.3% 11,982 -60.2% 44,549 -71.7% Amman 1,891 -66.7% 3,929 -66.9% 16,263 -79.7% New Delhi 24,296 -36.3% 49,288 -36.5% 189,665 -57.6% Hyderabad 9,610 -36.8% 20,415 -35.8% 81,273 -56.1% Cebu 832 -90.0% 1,747 -90.6% 9,780 -90.9% Total GMR Airports 34,738 -43.7% 71,450 -44.2% 280,718 -62.1% Antalya 2,146 -62.5% 4,500 -62.7% 54,586 -72.4% Ankara 2,696 -57.7% 5,310 -60.0% 31,793 -63.8% Izmir 2,488 -53.5% 4,862 -56.1% 34,292 -54.9% Bodrum 375 -30.6% 711 -34.0% 10,188 -62.7% Gazipaşa Alanya 160 -37.5% 332 -32.2% 2,128 -70.1% Medina 1,122 -77.8% 2,547 -75.4% 10,628 -82.8% Tunisia 106 -75.9% 319 -64.3% 2,892 -84.5% Georgia 702 -67.4% 1,278 -72.5% 8,700 -78.8% North Macedonia 600 -57.0% 1,304 -55.1% 7,425 -66.5% Zagreb(4) 1,249 -58.3% 2,652 -56.7% 18,035 -60.2% Total TAV Airports 11,644 -61.5% 23,815 -62.2% 180,667 -71.3%





Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Feb. 2021

% change 2021/2020 Share of total traffic Jan.-Feb 2021

% change 2021/2020 Share of total traffic France -66.4% 29.8% -64.4% 25.0% Europe -87.9% 29.4% -85.8% 26.4% Other International

Of which -83.5% 40.8% -75.4% 48.6% Africa -77.3% 16.7% -68.6% 17.6% North America -91.6% 4.5% -87.8% 5.2% Latin America -84.1% 3.7% -78.0% 3.9% Middle-East -88.8% 3.9% -82.1% 4.8% Asia-Pacific -91.8% 2.4% -92.0% 2.2% French Overseas Territories -70.2% 9.5% -43.2% 14.7% Total Paris Aéroport -82.7% 100.0% -78.0% 100.0%





Paris Aéroport

(Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Feb. 2021 % change 2021/2020 Jan.- Feb. 2021 % change 2021/2020 Connecting Passengers(1) 189,346 -77.7% 478,916 -74.6% Connecting rate 30.8% +7.6pts 29.9% +5.0pts Seat load factor 52.8% -30.6pts 60.3% -26.3pts

(1) Departing passengers

Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 6 61 27 07 39 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2020, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 33.1 million passengers and 1.8 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 96.3 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2020, group revenue stood at €2,137 million and net result attributable to the Group at -€1,169 million.

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628. groupeadp.fr





1 Group traffic @100%. Group traffic @100% in 2020 includes the traffic of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) and Mactan-Cebu International Airport as of January 1st, 2019.

2 Following the implementation of TAV Airports' share buyback program, Groupe ADP holds, as of 30 September 2020, 46.38% of TAV Airports (compared to 46.12% previously).

3 See press releases of 20 and 26 February, and 7 July 2020 on the stake acquisition in GMR Airports.

4 Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figure.





Attachment