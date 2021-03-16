Littleton, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver Seminary is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Don Payne to the position of Vice President of Academic Affairs and Academic Dean.

Payne has served in an interim capacity in this role since January 2021, overseeing the educational programs and faculty of Denver Seminary. He will continue as a member of the Seminary’s Executive Leadership Council.

“A respected and beloved professor of theology, Dr. Payne brings theological depth, leadership acumen, a passion for the formation of students, and a deep commitment to the Seminary’s mission,” said Denver Seminary President Mark Young.

Payne has been on the faculty of Denver Seminary since 1998. Among his roles, he has served as assistant professor of Theology and Ministry, and associate professor of Theology and Christian Formation.

Payne earned a PhD in systematic theology from the University of Manchester, England, an MDiv from Denver Seminary, and a BA from Tennessee Temple University.

“As a graduate of Denver Seminary I was profoundly shaped by the distinctive ethos of the school and have always felt deeply honored to participate in that legacy as a faculty member, said Payne. “Now, through the dean’s office I hope to help pull forward into the next generation that animated legacy of integrating deeply anchored biblical and theological commitments, personal formation, and creative gospel-shaped engagement with the world.”

Prior to joining Denver Seminary, he pastored for eight years. He has taught courses for Colorado Christian University, Colorado State University, and Moody Bible Institute’s extension school.

Among his many publications, articles, and reviews are Already Sanctified (2020) and Surviving the Unthinkable: Choosing to Live after Someone You Love Chooses to Die (2015). Payne is a member of the Evangelical Theological Society and the T.F. Torrance Theological Fellowship. He is also the host of Denver Seminary’s podcast Engage360.

Denver Seminary is located at 6399 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton, Colo. For more information, contact Andrea Weyand, senior director of communications, at 303.762.6948, or Andrea.Weyand@denverseminary.edu.

About Denver Seminary – Denver Seminary is a non-denominational graduate school of theology located in Littleton, Colo. The Seminary's mission is to prepare men and women to engage the needs of the world with the redemptive power of the gospel and the life-changing truth of Scripture. Denver Seminary offers both residential and fully online degree programs. Learn more at denverseminary.edu.

