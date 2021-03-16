|Company announcement no 3 2021
16 March 2021
Annual general meeting of Danske Bank 2021
At the annual general meeting of Danske Bank on Tuesday, 16 March 2021, the general meeting
The general meeting did not adopt the following shareholder proposal concerning
·criminal complaint and legal proceedings against Danske Bank’s Board of Directors, Executive Leadership Team, other former and current members of management, external auditors as well as signing auditors
At the board meeting held immediately after the annual general meeting, Karsten Dybvad was elected chairman and Jan Thorsgaard Nielsen and Carol Sergeant vice chairmen of the Board of Directors.
The composition of the Board’s committees will be announced at danskebank.com under “Management” as soon as possible.
