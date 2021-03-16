Fnac Darty announces the success of its issuance of bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (OCEANEs) due 2027 for a nominal amount of approximately €200 million

Fnac Darty (the “Company” or the “Group”) announces the success of its issuance of bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (OCEANEs) due 2027 for a nominal amount of approximately €200 million.

The net proceeds will be used to repay certain existing indebtedness of the Group, including the €200 million medium-term loan (Senior Term Loan Facility) due in April 2023.

This transaction is part of the long term financing strategy of Fnac Darty that aims at optimizing the Group’s debt maturity schedule and financial flexibility.

The issuance of the bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (OCEANEs) of the Company due March 23, 2027 (the “Bonds”), was performed by way of a placement to qualified investors (within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the “Prospectus Regulation”)) only in accordance with Article L. 411-2 1° of the French Code monétaire et financier for a nominal amount of €199,999,947.63 (the “Issuance”).



The Bonds will be issued at par and will bear interest at an annual rate of 0.25% from the Issue Date (as such term is defined below), payable annually in arrears on March 23 of each year (or on the following business day if such date is not a business day), and for the first time on March 23, 2022.

The nominal unit value of the Bonds has been set at €81.03, corresponding to a premium of 50% above the reference price of Fnac Darty ordinary shares1 (the "Shares") on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (“Euronext Paris”).

The settlement-delivery is expected to take place on March 23, 2021 (the “Issue Date”).

Unless previously converted and/or exchanged, redeemed or repurchased and cancelled, the Bonds will be redeemed at par on March 23, 2027 (or on the following business day if this date is not a business day) (the “Maturity Date”).

The Bonds may be redeemed prior to maturity at the option of the Company and at the option of the bondholders under certain conditions.

In particular, the Bonds may be fully redeemed earlier at par plus accrued interest, at the Company’s option at any time from April 13, 2025 until the Maturity Date, subject to a minimum of 30 (but not more than 60) calendar days prior notice, if the arithmetic average, calculated over a period of 20 consecutive trading days chosen by the Company from among the 40 consecutive trading days preceding the publication of the early redemption notice, of the products of the volume weighted average price of the Company’s Shares on Euronext Paris on each trading day of the considered period and the applicable conversion/exchange ratio on each such trading day exceeds 130% of the nominal value of the Bonds.

Upon a Change of Control of the Company or a Delisting of the Shares of the Company (as these terms are defined in the terms and conditions of the Bonds), all bondholders will have an option to request the early redemption before the Maturity Date of the Bonds at their nominal amount plus accrued but unpaid interests.

An application will be made for the admission of the Bonds to trading on the non-regulated open market of Euronext Paris (Euronext Access™). Such admission to trading is expected to occur within 30 calendar days after the Issue Date.

Conversion Right

Bondholders will be granted the right to convert or exchange the Bonds into new and/or existing Shares of the Company (the “Conversion/Exchange Right”) which they may exercise at any time from the Issue Date until the 7th business day (inclusive) preceding the Maturity Date or the relevant early redemption date.

The initial conversion/exchange ratio is set at one Share per Bond subject to standard subsequent adjustments (as set out in the terms and conditions of the Bonds).

Upon exercise of their Conversion/Exchange Right, bondholders will receive at the option of the Company new and/or existing shares of the Company. The new and/or existing Shares then delivered shall carry current dividend rights.

Dilution

Following the Issuance of a €199,999,947.63 principal amount corresponding to 2,468,221 Bonds with a par value of €81.03 per Bond and based on the initial conversion/exchange ratio of one Share per Bond, the potential dilution would represent approximately 9.28% of the Company’s outstanding share capital, if the Conversion/Exchange Right was exercised for all the Bonds and the Company decided to only deliver new shares upon exercise of the Conversion/Exchange Right.

Lock-up undertaking from the Company

In the context of the Issuance, the Company agreed to a lock-up undertaking with respect to its shares and securities giving access to the share capital for a period starting from the announcement of the final terms of the Bonds and ending 90 calendar days after the Issue Date, subject to certain customary exceptions or waiver by the global coordinator.

Legal Framework of the Issue and Placement

The Bonds were offered to qualified investors only within the meaning of point (e) of article 2 of the Prospectus Regulation and as per the 17th resolution approved by the Company’s extraordinary general meeting held on May 23, 2019, in France, in the European Economic Area (EEA) and outside the EEA (excluding in particular the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan and any other jurisdiction where a registration process or an approval would be required by applicable laws and regulations).

Available information

The Issuance and the admission to trading on Euronext AccessTM were not subject to a prospectus (as defined by the Prospectus Regulation) to be approved by the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) (the "AMF"). No key information document the PRIIPs Regulation has been and will be prepared.

Detailed information on the Company, including its business, results, prospects and related risk factors are described in the Company’s universal registration document for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 filed with the AMF on April 20, 2020 under number D.20-0323 and in the half-year financial report as at June 30, 2020, which are available, together with all the press releases (including the press releases relating to the third quarter 2020 revenue and full year 2020 results and the related analysts’ presentation) and other regulated information about the Company, on the Company’s website ( www.fnacdarty.com ).





1 The reference Share price is equal to the volume-weighted average price of the Shares recorded on Euronext Paris between the opening of trading today until the determination of the final terms and conditions of the Bonds, i.e., €54.0182.





