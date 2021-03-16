Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently added forthcoming report titled “Digital Dental Impression Market – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 - 2027” gives detailed insights on the Digital Dental Impression Market.
LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Substantial increase in the number of dental surgeries across the globe and rapid technological advancement in dental surgical devices for ease of surgeries are major factors expected to drive the growth of the global digital dental impression market.
Digital Impressions (also known as 3-D intraoral scanning) are the latest technology in capturing a replica of the mouth. By using a wand-like tool connected to a computer and advanced software, a dentist can create a virtual model of the hard and soft tissues in the mouth.
Market Dynamics
Demand from dental surgeons for devices or instruments with lower complexity is increasing. Since the last two decades, the average dental expenditure per person in the US increased 27% from US$ 245.44 to US$ 313.37 for the overall population cumulatively and increased 59% from US$283.29 to US$451.02 for the elderly population.
Types of Digital Impression Technology
There are two types of digital impression technology currently available for dentists to use. One type captures the images as digital photographs, providing dentists and dental laboratories with a series of images; the other type captures images as digital video.
The images can be captured using lasers or digital scanning. Laser scanning uses concentrated light that is safe and highly precise. It captures all of the details of the teeth and gums while eliminating the patient’s need to hold unpleasant, distasteful material in his or her mouth. Digital optical scanners also are safe and highly accurate, but require teeth to be powder-coated with a special spray before scanning to ensure all parts of the impression are recorded properly.
Benefits of Digital Impressions
Digital optical impressions significantly increase efficiency, productivity, and accuracy, and make it possible for dentists to e-mail the virtual impression to the laboratory, rather than send a traditional impression or stone model via regular mail. Also, digital impressions can be used to make same day dentistry restorations, thereby speeding up patient treatment and reducing the need for multiple office visits.
Other Benefits Of Digital Impressions Include:
Digital Dental Impression Market Segment Analysis, 2019
The global digital dental impression market is segmented into type and end-use. The type segment is bifurcated into optical wand technology and confocal microscopic imaging technology. The optical wand technology segment is expected to account for a noticeable revenue share in the digital dental impression market. The end-use segment is divided into dental clinics and hospitals. Among end-use, the dental clinic's segment is expected to account for major revenue share in the target market. The players profiled in the report are Glidewell Dental Laboratories, Ormco Corporation, Sirona Dental Systems Inc., 3Shape A/S, Align Technology, Inc., Densys3D Ltd., Carestream Health, Inc., and Planmeca Oy.
Segment Analysis by Region
The market in North America is expected to account for a major revenue share in the global digital dental impression market due to high consumer spending on dental care. Total dental expenditures were US$ 124 Bn in 2016 which was a 3.3% increase from 2015. Availability of favorable insurance policies and advanced infrastructure in order to adopt advanced devices is expected to boost the growth of the digital dental impression regional market. In 2019, the average expenditure on dental care insurance in the US amounted to US$ 121.37 per consumer unit. In addition, increasing merger & acquisition activities by major players in order to enhance the business is expected to impact the target market growth.
Competitive Landscape
The global digital dental impression market is highly competitive due to the presence of the large number of players and innovative product offerings. In addition, business expansion activities through partnerships and agreements are factors expected to further increase the competition.
