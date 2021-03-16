PHILADELPHIA, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (“Neptune” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEPT) to determine whether the Company engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On March 16, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed against Neptune in United States District Court, Eastern District of New York, on behalf of investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, the securities of Neptune between July 24, 2019 and February 16, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) .

According to the class action complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Neptune Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies.

According to the complaint, the Neptune Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) the cost of Neptune’s integration of the assets and operations acquired in the SugarLeaf Acquisition would be larger than the Company had acknowledged, placing significant strain on the Company’s capital reserves; (ii) accordingly, it was reasonably foreseeable that the Company would need to conduct additional stock offerings to raise more capital; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

INVESTORS WHO PURCHASED, OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED, NEPTUNE SECURITIES DURING THE CLASS PERIOD AND SUFFERED LOSSES GREATER THAN $50,000 ARE ENCOURAGED TO COMPLETE KEHOE LAW FIRM’S SECURITIES CLASS ACTION QUESTIONNAIRE OR CONTACT KEVIN CAULEY, DIRECTOR, CLIENT RELATIONS, (215) 792-6676, EXT. 802, KCAULEY@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, SECURITIES@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, TO DISCUSS THE SECURITIES CLASS ACTION INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.