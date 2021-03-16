New York, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
- One World Lithium Inc (CSE:OWLI) (OTCQB:OWRDF) to resume Phase III drilling program at Salar del Diablo lithium brine property in April click here
- Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc (CSE:MVMD) (OTCQB:MVMDF) to start husbandry animal trials of Ivectosol 1% technology in Bangladesh click here
- Codebase Ventures Inc (CSE:CODE) (OTCQB:BKLLF) taps entrepreneur Jacob Chernoff to assist in its Bitcoin mining and blockchain investments click here
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) (TASE:SFET) announces the availability of the first-ever biometric-based Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution click here
- Predictiv AI Inc (CVE:PAI) (OTCMKTS:INOTF) (FRA:71TA) teams up with Waterloo Artificial Intelligence Institute at the University of Waterloo in Ontario click here
- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp (OTCQB:MEEC) signs two-year master supply agreement contract extension with major coal-fired utility located in Oklahoma click here
- CO2 GRO Inc (CVE:GROW) (OTCQB:BLONF) (FRA:4021) welcomes sale of its technology to Canadian cannabis licensed producer click here
- Neo Lithium Corp (CVE:NLC) (OTCQX:NTTHF) (FRA:NE2) closes its C$2.6M equity financing with Chinese investor CATL click here
- GlobeX Data Ltd (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) receives new order for its Sekur system from biotechnology firm Hemostemix click here
- Recruiter.com Inc (OTCQB:RCRT) partners with QuickFee to bring flexible online payment solutions to more than 800,000 recruiting and HR professionals click here
- PharmaDrug Inc (CSE:BUZZ) (OTCPINK:LMLLF) teams up with leading DMT researcher Jimo Borjigin at the University of Michigan in new study collaboration click here
- First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) (OTCQX:FTSSF) (FRA:18P) receives C$1.92M in cash after warrant expiry exercise; names Cora Klein as head of investor relations click here
- KWESST Micro Systems Inc (CVE:KWE) (OTCQB:KWEMF) successfully achieves important milestone with TASCS system under contract for key military customer click here
- Victory Square Technologies Inc (CSE:VST) (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) (FRA:6F6) completes sale of VPN platform click here
- Psyched Wellness Ltd (CSE:PSYC) (OTCQB:PSYCF) (FRA:5U9) appoints financial services veteran Janeen Stodulski to its board of directors click here
- Japan Gold Corp (CVE:JG) (OTCQB:JGLDF) (FRA:2LD) says scout drill results from Ohra-Takamine project underscore potential click here
- Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR) (OTCQX:GTBAF) (FRA:0G6A) adds another batch of high-grade gold results from LP Fault zone on Dixie project click here
- Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY) (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) (FRA:AUN1) unveils changes in the boardroom as it positions for "next phase of growth" click here
- Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) (CSE:LXX) (OTCMKTS:LXR) reports progress in two antiviral drug studies in its 2021 applied R&D program click here
- Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) (FRA:2UE) achieves its first C$1M revenue week in March on strong demand for its brands click here
- Empress Royalty Corp (CVE:EMPR) inks deal for "bought deal" offering of units for gross proceeds of C$12,000,000 click here
- Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc (CSE:ITKO) (OTCQB:GLDRF) (FRA:1QB1) continues to see good grades near surface and depth at Baner project click here
- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) selects Phoenix suburb of Mesa for its US-based assembly facility and engineering technical center click here
- CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB:CYDY) appoints new chief operating officer click here
- Renforth Resources Inc (CSE:RFR) (OTCQB:RFHRF) (FRA:9RR) says its shares now listed on US OTCQB Venture Market; gives operations update click here
- Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:MTA) (CVE:MTA) (FRA:X9C) picks up royalty on large gold development project in Brazil for up to US$18M click here
- Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc (CSE:CNI) (OTCMKTS:CLGUF) closes its VPN platform acquisition from Victory Square Technologies click here
About Proactive
With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.
Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.
Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.
• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com